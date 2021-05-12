Clean Eatz Kitchen Introduces Keto-Friendly Alaskan Pollock Noodles

Clean Eatz Kitchen

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Eatz Kitchen introduces a new, keto-friendly fish noodle to their menu for May. The Alaskan pollock noodle is a keto-friendly noodle that's made with wild-caught, sustainable Alaskan pollock and egg whites. The noodle is featured in their Keto Sweet Chili Stir Fry meal.

"It's the craziest thing, I was very skeptical at first", recounts production manager Ben Mitchell, "The idea of a noodle made from fish sounds like it's going to taste fishy and have a strange texture, but when it's in the dish, it tastes just like any other noodle - no fishy taste or smell".

The Alaskan Pollock noodles are the latest keto innovation from Clean Eatz Kitchen. "Keto is our second-most popular diet and we are always looking for new ways to serve those customers" says CEO Jason Nista. The keto noodles have 10g of protein to only 7g of carbs per serving. They're also gluten free and made using only 8 ingredients.

Clean Eatz Kitchen is a market-leader in direct-to-consumer meal plans and meal prep. For their diet conscious customers, Clean Eatz Kitchen cooks and ships pre-made meals to customers' houses, ready to heat and enjoy. Their model takes the thought and effort out of having to meal prep to reach your diet goals.

