ORLANDO, Fla., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean the World Foundation, a leader in global health dedicated to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) and global sustainability, joins forces with Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming to fight the spread of COVID-19. The organizations donated 350,000 bars of soap to Clean the World Foundation, which will be used to provide life-saving soap to individuals and families across the globe that are most vulnerable to hygiene-related illnesses.
Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming currently participate in Clean the World's Hospitality Recycling program. Through this program, room attendants collect the soap and bathroom amenities left behind by hotel guests and ship them to a Clean the World facility. The soap is ground, sanitized, melted and reprocessed into a brand-new bar of soap. The plastic bathroom bottles are sent to recycling or an energy-from-waste facility. Since 2018, Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming have diverted a combined 15,000 pounds of waste from landfills and distributed almost 33,000 bars of soap to those in need.
The COVID-19 crisis has greatly affected the hospitality industry, so the soap coming into Clean the World has decreased significantly. For this reason, Clean the World is relying on partners such as Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming to donate hygiene supplies to allow the organization to meet its soap production goals and distribute soap to COVID-19 relief organizations with the greatest need.
"Soap is not federally subsidized, so individuals and families, especially living in transitional housing or experiencing homelessness, rarely have access to soap and other hygiene supplies to keep them safe," says Sam Stephens, executive director of Clean the World Foundation. "Handwashing with soap is the most effective way to fight COVID-19, so it is crucial that we get supplies out to relief organizations as quickly as possible. We are incredibly thankful to Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming for their donation, which allows us to meet demands quickly."
We are incredibly grateful to be able to help this worthy cause especially right now," said Tracy Bradford, EVP of Administration for Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. "Save the Planet is one of our founding core beliefs since 1971; we have a significant investment behind the meaning of this principle."
Clean the World Foundation is distributing more than 1.5 million bars of soap across North America in response to COVID-19. Shipments have been sent to New York, Washington state, Louisiana, Missouri, Wisconsin, Nevada, Florida, and Mexico. The foundation plans to send an additional 3 million bars of soap in the next 90 days to the hardest-hit areas affected by COVID-19 around the world.
For more information on how you can support Clean the World Foundation's relief efforts, please visit https://cleantheworldfoundation.org/covid19/.
About Clean the World Foundation
Clean the World Foundation is an international development and global health nonprofit operating hygiene-focused emergency relief initiatives, and WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) education programs, targeting vulnerable communities in the United States and around the world. Clean the World Foundation is the 501(c)(3) non-profit sector of Clean the World's social enterprise responsible for all soap and hygiene kit distribution both domestically and globally as part of many of its comprehensive WASH programs. Clean the World Foundation engages volunteers, donors, and other outcome-focused organizations around the world to provide hygiene supplies and education curriculum to support its global health programs. Since 2009, Clean the World Foundation has served over 10 million individuals through its global WASH programs. A copy of the official registration and financial information for Clean the World Foundation may be obtained from the Division of Consumer Services by visiting https://www.fdacs.gov/ConsumerServices. For more information, visit us online: https://www.cleantheworldfoundation.org.
About Hard Rock®:
With venues in 76 countries spanning 262 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.
About Seminole Gaming
Seminole Gaming manages seven Florida gaming locations for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, including the Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Tampa and Hollywood, Fla. Seminole Gaming has long been recognized for its industry innovations and success. It was the first Indian Tribe in North America to open a high-stakes bingo hall and casino, which debuted in 1979 and became the forerunner of the Indian Gaming movement.
CONTACT:
Sandie Beauchamp
Clean the World
info@cleantheworld.org
407-574-8353
