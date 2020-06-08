Cleanwrap Co., Ltd: Korean Success Spurs the Expansion of Korean Quarantine Procedures and Protective Products, such as Sanitary Gloves into Overseas Markets

- Cleanwrap's sanitary gloves, which had an outstanding performance in the April 15 general election, launch on Amazon (US store). - Evergreen has offered to supply masks to Wal-Mart and H-Mart in the United States. - Exports of quarantine and protective products, such as diagnostic kits, disinfectants, etc., are on the rise.