High-level and highly accessible event presented by national grassroots organization Parents Against Vaping E-Cigarettes. The second annual Clear The Vapor Conference, taking place virtually May 24-25, will raise awareness about the dangers of teen vaping and focus on helping parents find practical solutions to the problem. This highly informative conference, moderated by parent volunteers in a conversational format, is relevant for parents, educators, prevention, addiction, and medical professionals, and anyone who cares about youth.
NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The second annual Clear The Vapor Conference, taking place virtually May 24-25, will raise awareness about the dangers of teen vaping and focus on helping parents find practical solutions to the problem. This free event presented by Parents Against Vaping e-cigarettes, and co-sponsored by CVS Health, convenes top researchers, public health advocates, educators, and national elected officials for engaging discussions and a deep dive into all aspects of this ongoing adolescent public health crisis. This highly informative conference, moderated by parent volunteers in a conversational format, is relevant for parents, educators, prevention, addiction, and medical professionals, and anyone who cares about youth.
"As the first national parent voice in this space, we are joining forces to protect kids from the dangers of flavored tobacco use, and the predatory behavior of Big Tobacco," said PAVe Co-Founder Meredith Berkman.. "Let's fight the youth vaping epidemic, together."
Vaping, the use of electronic cigarettes that heat and vaporize liquid nicotine and a combination of dangerous chemicals, has serious health consequences, particularly for youth. Flavored e-cigarettes, that have been marketed to young people on social-media and through the use of young-looking influencers, contain enormous amounts of highly-addictive nicotine that harm kids' developing lungs and brains. With millions of American teens regularly vaping flavored products, PAVe's Clear The Vapor conference sounds the alarm and offers critical information on how to help families across the country whose lives have been upended by the youth vaping epidemic.
Topics include "The Connection Between Vaping and Mental Health"; "Youth Media and E-cigarettes: Exposure and Accessibility via Social and Streaming"; "Youth Treatment and Cessation: Clinical Updates and Options for Families"; and "Vapes Are Trash: Environmental Impacts of E-cigarettes".
"This event provides a unique opportunity for parents and other concerned adults to come together and learn from the country's leading experts," explained PAVe Co-Founder Dorian Fuhrman. "It's a call-to-action for all who want to protect our kids from becoming lifetime customers of Big Tobacco."
To register, visit https://www.parentsagainstvaping.org/conference
ABOUT Parents Against Vaping E-cigarettes (PAVe):
Parents Against Vaping e-cigarettes (http://www.parentsagainstvaping.org) is a national nonprofit founded by three moms in 2018 as a grassroots response to the youth vaping epidemic. The catalyst was their discovery that a JUUL representative had entered their sons' New York City high school through an outside anti-addiction group, and, without the school's knowledge, told 9th grade students that JUUL was "totally safe" and would receive FDA approval "any day". Their 2019 Congressional testimony about this incident, along with that of their sons, was cited by FDA as evidence that JUUL had marketed directly to teens. Powered by parent volunteers across the country, PAVe advocates for local, state, and national legislation to end sales of all flavored tobacco products and provides parent education in English and Spanish about the dangers of youth tobacco use and the predatory behavior of Big Tobacco.
Media Contact
Beth Silver, Doubet Consulting, 1 917-209-2703, bsilver@doubetllc.com
SOURCE Parents Against Vaping E-cigarettes