ROCHESTER, Mich., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2021 New Year's Waterford Crystal Ball dropped in Times Square, New York, to ring in the New Year, efforts behind the scenes to make that event a reality during this unprecedented pandemic were hard at work via the health screening and wellness app, Clear To Go!™. The metro Detroit based Clear To Go!™ provided an integrated process for the event co-organizers to safely bring crew, vendors, musical artists and broadcast networks on-site to set up, host and tear down the iconic event during COVID-19. With more than 1 million COVID-19 screenings completed since May 2020, Clear To Go!™ is quickly becoming the leading solution to safely bring employees to work, creating business resilience during the pandemic and beyond. The app is currently empowering over 100 clients in many verticals. A link to photos of the Clear To Go!™ app being used at the New Year's Eve in Times Square event can be found here.

Times Square New Year's Eve Operations Producer Stefanie Davidowitz said, "The Clear To Go!™ team worked with us to create an integrated process for health screening and COVID-19 testing results for crew members, vendors and networks. The system simplified complex rules to meet strict health requirements and allowed us to safely bring workers onsite."

Scott Garretson, co-founder of Clear To Go!™, said, "Enhanced precautions for businesses to protect employees around illness and other safety issues are here to stay as COVID-19 has accelerated what was already changing within organizations. Processes need to be digitized to manage unplanned absences, engage remote workers, keep employees informed and businesses nimble. Clear To Go!™ provides organizations access to real-time data to make critical decisions on employee safety and foresee operational impact."

About Clear To Go!™
Clear To Go!™ is a health and wellness solution for organizations and municipalities of all sizes looking to protect employees and customers onsite. Clear To Go!™ provides an efficient way to manage risk, increase safety and create effective responses to health vulnerabilities in the workplace. Visit Clear To Go!™ at https://cleartogo.co/

