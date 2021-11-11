TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is investing $10,000 in Knude Society, a women-led sexual wellness company creating innovative and sustainable sex toys that help build a lasting and fulfilling relationship with one's body. The ClearAngel program provides early-stage founders with access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and Clearco's extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
Founded by CEO Emma Brown, Knude Society was established to change the way sexual wellness products were perceived in the U.K., while maintaining aesthetics and sustainability. Brown was tired of how adult novelty companies sold their products to women in the U.K. and decided to create a sexual wellness brand that delivers honesty, inclusivity, and pleasure. Knude Society now ships to 8 countries around the world and launched a second flagship toy Lennon in the Fall. Its first US-based retailer became available in September 2021.
"We're proud to fund Knude Society in its mission to help everyone enjoy their body in a way that feels right for them," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "This latest investment reflects ClearAngel's commitment to democratizing capital for women-owned brands."
ClearAngel is one of a few equity-free, flexible capital options for early-stage founders who don't have the network to raise an angel round or join exclusive accelerators. The program has already funded over 400 companies since its February 2021 launch.
"Knude Society was created out of dedication and determination, and I'm delighted that ClearAngel saw the potential in the brand," said Emma Brown, CEO, Knude Society. "With ClearAngel's support, we can continue to grow and create products that can help everyone truly enjoy the wonder that their bodies can give them."
In addition to $10,000 of flexible capital, Knude Society will also get access to a network of more than 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones.
To learn more about Knude Society, visit theknudesociety.com
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies, and has limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information, visit clear.co and @getClearco.
Media Contact
Krista Tietjen, Clearco, 610-213-2824, krista.tietjen@clear.co
SOURCE Clearco