TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its industry-leading ClearAngel program is funding MealBetix, the only 100 percent organic meal replacement. ClearAngel gives early-stage companies access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and an extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors powered by Clearco.
Founded in 2020 by food scientist, Dr. Darren Wayne, AKA the Food Guru, MealBetix is the only organic low carb meal replacement that provides truly organic, non-contaminated food. MealBetix is already successfully feeding many individuals and families, and is now ready to introduce automatic monthly subscriptions. ClearAngel will enable them to invest in growth and daily operations.
ClearAngel is among just a few equity-free, flexible capital options for early-stage founders who lack the network to raise an angel round or join exclusive accelerators. Since its February 2021 launch, the program has already funded over 350 companies.
ClearAngel is helping MealBetix with what is top-of-mind for every startup. "After years of searching and thousands of soil samples, when I found the few small patches of soil that pesticides and GMOs haven't contaminated yet, I was in literal shock," said Dr. Darren Wayne, MealBetix. "I am now growing all 15 superfoods in this rare soil. MealBetix supports a healthy lifestyle, and I'm honored that ClearAngel funding will help even more families experience MealBetix.
In addition to $10,000 of flexible capital, MealBetix will also get access to a network of more than 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones. MealBetix is fully stocked and ready to feed thousands monthly. Now that they are backed by ClearAngel, MealBetix can auto-deliver on time every month, reaching more people faster.
"We're happy to fund MealBetix in its mission to keep food truly healthy," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "For MealBetix, this ClearAngel investment is helping to empower the company to change the face of food and nutrition as we know it."
To learn more about MealBetix and experience a fully organic meal replacement, visit mealbetix.com.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies. The program has limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressible, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
