TORONTO, Ontario, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its industry-leading ClearAngel program is funding RekMed educational planners created by nurses, for nurses. ClearAngel gives early-stage companies access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and an extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors powered by Clearco.
Founded in 2020, RekMed goes beyond daily organization by providing nurses with a valuable resource that includes weekly questions, reference pages, and visual material to help both students and professionals quickly find crucial information. From being told by an instructor that she would never pass the NCLEX due to her struggles with ADHD and dyslexia, to working as a travel nurse and then a full-time ER nurse, founder Jennifer Zahourek has turned her passion for helping fellow aspiring nurses conquer the challenges she faced in school into a $2.5 million profitable business in less than two years. RekMed has experienced tremendous growth and enthusiasm from the medical community since its inception, and is now looking to meet the numerous requests for specialized planners from medical professionals in other fields. The ClearAngel investment will make it possible to meet that demand more quickly.
ClearAngel is among just a few equity-free, flexible capital options for early-stage founders who lack the network to raise an angel round or join exclusive accelerators. Since its February 2021 launch, the program has already funded over 350 companies.
"We're thrilled to fund RekMed in its mission to provide the medical community with high-quality educational planners," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "For RekMed, this ClearAngel investment will provide tools and resources that will help the company continue its momentous growth and reach future milestones faster.
In addition to $98,000 of flexible capital, RekMed will also get access to a network of more than 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones. The company will use these resources to help streamline their business operations and roll out planners for more medical specialties next year.
"I'm ready to learn and soak up every bit of information I can from our partnership with Clearco and I'm excited to be rolling out new specialized planners soon thanks to their support," said Jennifer Zahourek, RekMed. "Our mission is to provide the medical community with high-quality educational planners designed for a variety of specialties. We help people organize and learn in school, clinicals, and on shift - even without WiFi or a search engine."
