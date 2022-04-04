CLEARED4's industry leading health management platform interprets health passes from more than 100 countries, supporting clients including Netflix, Coinbase, T-Mobile, LiveNation, VVDN and Alterra Mountain Company
NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CLEARED4, the nation's largest HIPAA-compliant health verification platform, is providing technology and COVID-19 management support for companies with a global footprint, and for those hosting conferences, events and trade shows with international guests. As COVID-19 becomes endemic, CLEARED4 is bolstering support for companies choosing to future-proof operations between waves. The company's clients include Netflix, T-Mobile, SunChemical, LiveNation, VVDN, Alterra Mountain Company, City University of New York, American Cancer Society, and many more.
As CLEARED4 continues to expand its service offerings, the platform can now interpret health passes from more than 100 countries. The platform has the ability to manage multiple countries' vaccination and booster requirements, and provide HR management services.
"It can take two to three months to onboard a technology partner," said Ashley John Heather, co-founder and president, CLEARED4. "As we know, COVID-19 does not have a timeline, and a company needs to make quick decisions to keep its employees safe. Our platform is an inexpensive one-stop-shop for global organizations needing to keep abreast of changing requirements, protocols, and rising case counts that may affect international operations."
CLEARED4 is a turnkey platform—used either as a frictionless, standalone experience or as a seamless integrated product in the app of any client—that enables a user's COVID-19 health status to be connected to any form of access control in real-time such as venue apps or specific employer tools. The flexible solution enables partners to pick any combination of COVID-19 symptom checking, test results and vaccination data to trigger access to an entire location such as a venue or a classroom or a specific zone within that location, using any form of unique identifier, including custom QR codes, government IDs, membership cards, building access cards, wearables and facial recognition.
The platform has also expanded to video proctoring, offering a long-term, cost-effective solution for clients. Video proctoring is tied to antigen testing that can be used for work, travel and events.
"As the pandemic changes, the focus on COVID-19 will change. The lockdown in Shanghai and rising cases in Western Europe have shown that multinational entities will have significant challenges going forward in maintaining a healthy workforce and intact supply chain," said Dr. Soumi Eachempati, co-founder and CEO, CLEARED4. "Many of our global partners understand the need to remain vigilant, and we are continuing to evolve our offerings to offer the best in class service."
For more information on CLEARED4, please visit CLEARED4.org.
About CLEARED4
CLEARED4 is the most trusted health validation platform for COVID-19 and infectious disease safety available today, helping organizations future-proof their operations. The platform enables its clients and users to return safely and confidently to businesses, schools and stadiums, globally. CLEARED4 captures, validates and matches user's information to real-time health data including health surveys, temperature screening, integrated COVID-19 test results and vaccination status. All this information is then synchronized with third-party systems like door access, digital displays and other control systems. CLEARED4 also supports real-time communication via its HIPAA/FERPA-compliant platform to enterprise IT systems and partner apps. CLEARED4 automates complex health-related administrative tasks with consistent delivery of its fully interoperable and configurable platform that is quick to deploy, needing no additional software development.
CLEARED4 is helping the world reopen and stay open by issuing 10+ million safe access passes per month. CLEARED4 has been retained by organizations proactively protecting their workforce, students, visitors and fans. A partial list of CLEARED4 clients in the U.S. include corporations like Netflix, T-Mobile, Electronic Arts, Sun Chemical, Middlesex Savings Bank, law firms, hedge funds, retail shops including Spencer Gifts, venues such as Yankee Stadium, SoFI Stadium, AT&T Stadium, and educational institutions such as CUNY, Los Angeles City Colleges, School of Visual Arts, Georgetown Day School and Manhasset School District.
Media Contact
Paige Johnson, Cleared4, 1 2483459162, paige@cleared4.org
SOURCE Cleared4