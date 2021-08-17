ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearStar, Inc., a leading provider of Human Capital IntegritySM technology-based services in background and medical screening is pleased to announce that Chad Parodi has been named Chief Executive Officer.
Parodi will lead all aspects of company operations, including scaling the business organically and through acquisitions while investing further in ClearStar's superior customer experience.
"We conducted a rigorous and exhaustive selection process to find the right leader for ClearStar's exciting next chapter," said Robert (Bob) Vale, ClearStar's founder. "Chad's experience, industry knowledge, and track record scaling private equity-backed organizations made him an ideal fit for us."
Prior to ClearStar, Parodi was CEO of Nashville-based XMI, a human resource and accounting outsourcing firm, where he scaled the business four times faster than the industry average, leading to a successful exit. Before XMI, Parodi was the SVP of Sales and Marketing at CoAdvantage (a private equity-backed professional employer organization), where he delivered substantial organic revenue growth while also integrating strategic acquisitions. Parodi previously served as a sales leader at ADP, progressing to Division VP of Sales, leading a team of over 200 direct reports.
"I'm thrilled to lead ClearStar into its next phase of growth. We have a strong foundation of excellent proprietary technology and expert service that has led to very high customer loyalty. With our recent acquisition by Hanover Investors and their growth investments in product and service, we have an excellent opportunity to become a leading name in high-quality background screening and medical & drug testing," said Parodi.
Parodi will succeed Bob Vale, who founded ClearStar and built it into an industry leader over 25 years. Vale will serve as ClearStar's Vice Chairman, providing strategic leadership while further strengthening ClearStar's thought leadership and influence.
John Woodard, ClearStar's Chairman, commented, "Under Bob's stewardship, ClearStar has become a successful, well-respected business delivering high-quality screening products. Under Chad's leadership, we will accelerate our growth and deepen our partnerships with important technology and service players in the human capital industry."
About ClearStar:
ClearStar is a leading provider of Human Capital Integrity technology-based services specializing in background and medical screening. For more than 25 years, ClearStar has been helping clients around the globe succeed by providing them with employment intelligence to grow their teams with confidence. As a seven-time Inc. 5000 honoree and founding member of the Professional Background Screening Association, ClearStar has established an impeccable reputation for innovation, reliability, and candidate care. See more about ClearStar at http://www.clearstar.net.
About Hanover Investors:
Hanover Investors is a special situations investor that operates in under-analyzed and illiquid markets.
Hanover, which is headquartered in the UK and operates companies with activities across the globe, combines analytical rigor and flexibility in execution to create a repeatable model of successful investment selection. A deep understanding of a company's operational and strategic context is at the center of the firm's investment process, refined over decades of hands-on management of small to mid-size organizations.
Hanover focuses on an investment's main levers of value creation, providing its portfolio with access to proven "playbooks" and a Hanover bench of specialists. This approach has delivered a market leading record of returns for over 20 years.
http://www.hanoverinvestors.com
