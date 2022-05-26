Clearview Girls Academy has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
HERON, Mont., May 26, 2022 Clearview Girls Academy underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review on February 4, 2022. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with Behavioral Health Care and Human Services standards spanning several areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.
The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
"As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible," says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. "We commend Clearview Girls Academy for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care."
"The landscape of mental health care, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic, is changing at an incredible pace, particularly within the adolescent population. Earning The Joint Commission's Accreditation in Behavioral Health Care and Human Services for the second time in a row is a true testament to Clearview's 60-plus passionate and committed team members who work tirelessly each and every day to provide the highest quality of mental health and prevention services for the kids and families in crisis." Added Clearview's President and Executive Clinical Director, Janice Miller, LCPC, ICADC, NCC, "Clearview's partnership with a premier health care quality improvement and accrediting body like Joint Commission is evidence of Clearview's continual focus on process improvement and our efforts to stay in front of leading outcome informed care solutions to make a difference in today's mental health care crisis."
While The Joint Commission accreditation review happens every three years, Clearview's preparation for the accreditation review is an ongoing process of continuous oversight of the agency's policies and procedures in order to maintain compliance and ensure delivery of the highest level of standards. With ongoing program reviews, internal auditing, monthly committee meetings, policy reviews, and all-staff training, Clearview integrates Joint Commission procedures and policies into systems for everyday operations.
For more information about Clearview Girls Academy, click here.
For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website.
Clearview is one of the longest-running therapeutic boarding schools in the Pacific Northwest with over 25+ years of helping kids and families in crisis. Clearview is clinically driven by a Medical Director, a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, and highly experienced, fully licensed clinical therapists. Students engage in regular one-on-one sessions with their assigned therapist, attend regular sessions with their family and therapist via video conference, and participate in group sessions on a daily and weekly basis. Therapy methods available include Trust Based Relational Intervention, Equine Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Experiential Therapy, Reality Therapy, Family Therapy, Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, and cutting-edge trauma therapies, specifically EMDR and Lifespan Integration for our students needing deep trauma work. Our students receive a minimum of 12 clinical sessions each week between Group, Individual, and Family therapy sessions. Its list of licenses and accreditations includes the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, Private Alternative Adolescent Residential Program (PAARP), The Joint Commission (JCAHO), Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), Better Business Bureau Recognition and Accreditation (BBB), National Association of Therapeutic Schools and Programs (NATSAP), and COGNIA AdvancED Middle School and High School Accreditation. Learn more about Clearview Girls Academy at http://www.clearviewhorizon.com.
Media Contact
Jason Thielbahr, Clearview Girls Academy, 1 888-796-5484, jason@clearviewhorizon.com
SOURCE Clearview Girls Academy