CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Todd Britten, a periodontist in Clearwater, Florida, explains that people should understand their potential risk factors for gum disease.
Dr. Britten explains, "There are a number of risk factors that contribute to the development and/or progression of periodontal disease." He says studies have shown age, genetics, stress, clenching & grinding, as well as poor nutrition or obesity are all risk factors, but smoking and tobacco use is the most significant risk factor for gum disease. "The likelihood of developing advanced periodontal disease or gum disease can be up to six times higher in smokers," Dr. Brirtten said.
Although age or genetics are not a cause for periodontal disease, both are other risk factors. 70% of Americans 65 and older have some form of gum disease and research has also indicated that some are more genetically predisposed to gum disease than others.
Stress as well as medical conditions that interfere with the body's inflammatory response cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis are shown to be connected to initiating or exacerbating periodontal disease. Certain medications such as oral contraceptives, antidepressants, and certain heart medicines, can also affect oral health.
Lifestyles and behaviors such as clenching or grinding of teeth and poor nutrition can also contribute to the onset and aggravation of periodontal disease. Parafunctional habits like clenching or grinding cause excessive forces on the supporting tissues of the teeth (the gums and bone) and speed up the rate at which these periodontal tissues are destroyed.
Dr. Britten states it is important for people to know their risk factors for gum disease, which can help the doctors classify their periodontal disease and establish the right treatment plan.
Britten Periodontics is a periodontal practice offering patients personalized dental care in periodontics, implants, laser therapy, cosmetic periodontics and regenerative therapy in Clearwater, Florida. Dr. Todd Britten received his Bachelor of Science and Doctorate of Dental Medicine and Master's Degree and Certificate in Periodontology and Implant Dentistry at the University of Florida. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology. He has completed extensive continuing education coursework, including training at the Pankey Institute, Pikos Institute for Advanced Bone Grafting, Misch International Implant Institute and LANAP Institute for advanced Laser Dentistry. His Professional Associations and Memberships include American Board of Periodontology, American Academy of Periodontology, American Dental Association, Florida Association of Periodontists, Academy of Osseointegration, Upper Pinellas County Dental Association, Pinellas County Dental Association, Top Dentist 2015, Florida West Coast Dental Association and he completed extensive training at the Institute of Advanced Laser Dentistry. Dr. Britten is part of the one percent of dental professionals offering the FDA cleared laser procedure for gum disease treatment.
Media Contact
Dr. Todd Britten, Britten Periodontics, 7275862681, healthysmiles@brittenperio.com
SOURCE Britten Periodontics