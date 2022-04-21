Using the latest technology, Clearwater periodontist Dr. Todd Britten explains how 3-D imaging technology helps him obtain high quality images for dental implant planning and to create a 3-D printed surgical guide.
CLEARWATER, Fla., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearwater Periodontist and Dental implant specialist Dr. Todd Britten says he wants to ensure his dental implant patients have the best care possible using the latest technology available. By using advanced 3-D technology, Dr. Britten explains that he is able to obtain and review high-quality images for dental implant planning and even create a 3-D printed surgical guide.
When a patient is ready for a dental implant, Dr. Britten explains the first step is often to take a 3-D CT scan. Dr. Britten said he invested in a scanner that is both comfortable for patients, but provides high quality images at the lowest radiation levels possible. "The PAX-i3D Green is a digital imaging system that provides multiple views of a patient's jaw and mouth. A 3-D digital scan can now be taken at the same visit in place of a tradition dental impression." Dr. Britten explains he has a Medit i-700 scanner, making the scanning experience for our patients comfortable and easy. This digital impression can be done at the same visit as the CT scan.
He goes onto explain the patient's CT scan and Digital Impression are then uploaded to the Dental Laboratory's sophisticated software program. Dr. Britten plans the implant surgery (deciding on any need for bone grafting, sinus grafting and appropriate implant size and type) as well as a surgical guide to be fabricated by his experienced laboratory clinician.
The Dental Lab then can fabricate the surgical guide with their state-of-the-art 3-D printer. The process usually takes a few weeks, and then the patient is ready for dental implant surgery. Dr. Britten says with 3-D technology and imaging, he can perform dental implant surgeries with confidence, using a precision-crafted 3-D printed Implant Surgical Guide
