CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Todd M. Britten and the team at Britten Periodontics & Implant Dentistry is looking forward to their 7th annual Free Dental Day for Veterans on November 12, 2021. The team at Britten Periodontics says each year they have overwhelming offers to help from many dental professionals in the community. These volunteers are willing to donate their time and resources to provide free dental care.
Local family dentists that are experts in restorative dentistry pitch in every year to help. "Having local dentists involved enables us to provide more comprehensive care to our veterans. Being a periodontist, my specialty is really the surrounding structures of the teeth; roots, gum and bone. My job is to help with the foundation. Having restorative specialists involved helps us to treat the whole mouth and really deliver comprehensive care to these veterans."
At this event, Britten Periodontics and participating volunteers are able to provide extractions, full dentures, fillings, dental implants, dental cleanings, x-rays and exams.
Navy Veteran Ernest Bach explained that the care he received in 2018 along maintenance care at the 2019 and 2020 events was "....very special to me specifically because of the generosity of the dentists who are donating their time and talents to give this veteran a new perspective and the ability to socialize and participate as I once used to!"
Britten Periodontics & Implant Dentistry is a periodontal practice offering patients personalized dental care in implant dentistry in Clearwater, Florida. Dr. Todd Britten offers sedation dentistry, which can be very helpful for those needing advanced treatment, suffer from PTSD or have a fear of the dentist.
