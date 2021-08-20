CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Todd M. Britten and the team at Britten Periodontics & Implant Dentistry is gearing up for their 7th annual Free Dental Day for Veterans. The event is scheduled for November 12, 2021.
"Veterans make the ultimate sacrifice for our country," said Dr. Todd Britten. "Many of us ask ourselves, 'What can we do?', 'How can we make a difference?'" Dr. Britten said that is exactly what he asked himself in 2015. "I am aware that dental coverage for veterans was very hard to attain, so we hit the ground running trying to deliver periodontal care to as many veterans as we could."
The inaugural year of this event was 2014 for the the Clearwater, Florida based periodontal practice. Many others in the community have helped out each year since then. Dr. Britten stated, "Having local dentists involved enables us to provide more comprehensive care to our veterans. Being a periodontist, my specialty is really the surrounding structures of the teeth; roots, gum and bone. My job is to help with the foundation. Having restorative specialists involved helps us to treat the whole mouth and really deliver comprehensive care to these veterans."
"This year's event filled up right away again!" Said a staff member at Britten Periodontics. "We look forward to greeting veterans for this year's event, old friends and new friends, for this year's event."
Britten Periodontics & Implant Dentistry is a periodontal practice offering patients personalized dental care in implant dentistry in Clearwater, Florida. Dr. Todd Britten offers sedation dentistry. For more information, visit https://www.brittenperio.com
Media Contact
Todd M. Britten, Britten Periodontics, 7275862681, healthysmiles@brittenperio.com
SOURCE Britten Periodontics