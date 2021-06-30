NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearwater is proud to announce that it is rated a top performer in a new KLAS Research report reviewing market perceptions vs. client reality in the security and privacy consulting services market. The company's performance rating from clients is second to only one other firm, and Clearwater is also noted to be one of the firms most likely to be perceived by the market as a partner.
KLAS spoke with security and IT leaders from 74 healthcare organizations of various sizes to understand what makes a security and privacy consulting firm a true partner, which firms are perceived to have the strong security services offering that healthcare organizations need, how these perceptions compare to the experiences of actual clients, and how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected healthcare organizations' security programs. Projects measured under the umbrella of security and privacy consulting services range from high-level strategy projects to annual risk and privacy assessments to technical services, such as security product implementations and penetration testing.
In their summary of feedback received about Clearwater, KLAS researchers state: "In security market, they are recognized as a partner for their responsiveness and peer benchmarking. Industry reputation, good prior experiences, and free educational sessions lead respondents to review Clearwater as strong security option."
One of the Chief Information Security Officers that KLAS interviewed had the following comment:
"Clearwater's consultants are very professional. They have a deep knowledge of security risk analysis. Even their junior consultants are like that. I don't hesitate when I hear that Clearwater is sending out someone that is less senior. Overall, we have always had a great experience with Clearwater. We have grown as a program as a result of their services. Clearwater has helped to infuse and enhance our knowledge base around security risk analysis. They have a very organized methodology. The vendor is very punctual and meets stated commitments and time frames."
While the report focuses specifically on consulting services, it mentions that Clearwater also provides software and managed services that contribute to its strong performance and reputation.
"Strong cybersecurity partners have never been more needed in healthcare, and we are very gratified to be recognized as one in this new KLAS report, "says Clearwater CEO Steve Cagle. "Our most important value at Clearwater is our commitment to customer success. This independent KLAS report reflects the high levels of expertise, quality, and partnership we strive to bring to each engagement. The experience and expertise of our consulting team combined with the innovative, data-driven capabilities of our software platform IRM|Pro® provides our customers with a powerful ally in securing their organizations from a rapidly evolving threat landscape."
About Clearwater
Clearwater is the leading provider of cybersecurity, risk management, and HIPAA compliance software, consulting, and managed services for the healthcare industry. Our solutions enable organizations to avoid preventable breaches, protect patients and their data, meet regulatory requirements, and optimize cybersecurity investments. More than 400 healthcare organizations, including 70 of the nation's largest health systems and a large universe of physician groups and digital health companies, trust Clearwater to meet their cybersecurity and compliance needs. For more information about Clearwater, please visit http://www.clearwatercompliance.com.
Media Contact
John Howlett, Clearwater, 773.636.6449, john.howlett@clearwatercompliance.com
SOURCE Clearwater