CLEVELAND, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEANLIFE®, an FDA registered distributor of essential PPE and medical safety products, and D & S Vending, a leading supplier of equipment and parts to the vending industry, are teaming up to distribute PPE supplies through vending machines. Initially, 6 different PPE kits will be available for vending operators to purchase and sell through their snack machines. The kits are designed to work with existing coils.
Justin Miller, CEO of CLEANLIFE noted, "Vending operators have machines that are valuable assets in public, high traffic locations across the country. Schools, airports, subways, and colleges are just a few of the thousands of locations that can offer these kits to help contribute to the fight against COVID-19. We are excited to make these available through D & S Vending and its website for its customer base of more than 5,000 vending operators in all 50 states. These kits will also be available directly to consumers through our new Cleanlife.com website launching in the next couple of weeks."
Jason Greene, President of D & S Vending, added, "We are very excited to partner with CLEANLIFE on this project. With their innovative products and supply lines combined with our 55 year history and reputation in the vending industry, this looks like a perfect match." Kits are already located in machines in airports in Las Vegas and Los Angeles added Greene.
Products found in the kits include hand sanitizer, FDA approved 3-ply surgical masks, KN-95 FDA-approved masks, and anti-microbial hand wipes. All kitting will be done in Cleveland (USA). For more information, contact D & S Vending at 1-800-445-8363 or check out www.dsvendinginc.com.
Founded in 2011, CLEANLIFE has been at the forefront of supplying LED lighting kits and fluorescent replacement LED tubes to the vending industry. During the COVID-19 crisis, CLEANLIFE used it overseas contacts to bring in PPE for the healthcare industry. D& S Vending has been providing equipment, parts and service for vending machines since 1965. Both companies are located in Cleveland, Ohio.