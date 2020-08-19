CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntellis Performance Solutions, a leading provider of enterprise performance management (EPM) software, data, and analytics solutions, announced today that clients gave its Axiom suite of EPM software for healthcare, financial services and higher education organizations high scores across multiple categories in BPM Partners' 2020 Vendor Landscape Matrix. Data for the matrix, which evaluates business performance management (BPM) vendors, was collected during BPM Partners' annual Pulse Survey of customers using those solutions for financial, strategic and operational performance management.
Syntellis, previously Kaufman Hall Software, brings together Axiom Software and the Connected Analytics capabilities recently acquired from Change Healthcare, to help clients acquire insights, accelerate decisions and advance their business plans so they can elevate organizational performance and transform their vision into reality. Syntellis was rated as an "Established Player" in EPM by virtue of the size of the companies it works with, required functionality and widespread adoption, and was rated "Excellent" in terms of customer satisfaction.
"Small, medium and large enterprises across multiple industries rely on the BPM Pulse Survey and the Vendor Landscape Matrix to determine the solutions that will best help them manage the complexities of financial and operational planning and performance," said Craig Schiff, CEO of BPM Partners. "We include only the most active vendors competing for and successfully delivering complete BPM solutions in the North American market. Syntellis' Axiom software was ranked highly by survey participants in the mid-market to large enterprise segment for its ease of use, vertical focus, depth and breadth of functionality, and integrated business planning capabilities. Syntellis' deep industry expertise, coupled with its robust data analytics capabilities, is an outstanding example of using BPM capabilities to drive business decisions."
The Axiom Software Suite enables financial professionals in healthcare, higher education and financial institutions to analyze current financial results and use data to create predictive and prescriptive models that optimize future decisions. The cloud-based suite includes tools for budgeting and forecasting, long-range planning, financial and capital planning and management, performance reporting, and decision support and analytics. Recent developments include the acquisition of Change Healthcare's Connected Analytics practice (including Analytics Explorer, Performance Manager and other data solutions), addition of machine learning capabilities to reduce the level of effort required for rolling forecast implementation by 50%, and new API-based connectors for Epic (healthcare) and Ellucian (higher education) applications. Additionally, a new module for health plan budgeting also was recently introduced.
"We are pleased to be ranked so highly in the latest BPM Partners Pulse Survey because it directly reflects our clients' terrific experiences using our solutions to manage and improve financial performance," said Kermit S. Randa, chief executive officer, Syntellis Performance Solutions. "We make our solutions extremely powerful, innovative and easy to use, so clients can make better decisions faster. There has never been a time when this is more important than right now, as healthcare, higher education and financial institution leaders navigate their organizations through unprecedented challenges. We're honored to provide the tools and partnership organizations need to continue serving their patients, customers and communities."
About BPM Partners
BPM Partners is the leading independent authority on business performance management (BPM) and related business intelligence solutions. The company helps organizations address their budgeting, planning, financial reporting, regulatory compliance, profitability optimization, key performance indicator (KPI) development, and operational performance challenges with vendor-neutral experts who can guide companies through their BPM initiatives from start to finish while both reducing risk and minimizing costs. For further details, go to https://www.bpmpartners.com. Follow BPM Partners on Twitter @BPMTeam.
About Syntellis Performance Solutions
Syntellis Performance Solutions, previously Kaufman Hall Software, provides innovative enterprise performance management software, data and analytics solutions for healthcare, higher education and financial institutions. Syntellis' solutions include Axiom and Connected Analytics software, which help finance professionals elevate performance by acquiring insights, accelerating decisions and advancing their business plans. With over 2,800 organizations and 450,000 users relying on our solutions, we have proven industry expertise in helping organizations transform their vision into reality. For more information, please visit www.syntellis.com.
