TORONTO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This webinar will look at clinical and imaging biomarkers in Parkinsonian syndromes to provide trial sponsors a rounded overview of key challenges and considerations.
This webinar aims to give a clinical overview of the presentation of Parkinsonian syndromes including the important clinical features that aid correct diagnosis. It will also address the diagnostic challenges faced when recruiting for clinical trials and when the use of imaging, in particular MRI, can be useful in differential diagnosis of Parkinsonism.
The second part of the webinar will review the role of traditional imaging biomarkers in Parkinson's disease clinical trials. For example, the use of dopamine transporter (DAT) neuroimaging, which remains a useful technique at the early stages of clinical trials.
The webinar will also highlight the use of neuroimaging biomarkers to measure disease progression in Parkinson's disease. There has been increasing interest in recent years in the use of advanced MRI techniques, some of which include: neuromelanin, iron and diffusion imaging, with early results suggesting there may be a role for these techniques as potential imaging biomarkers to measure disease progression.
Join Horacio Kaufmann, MD, Professor, NYU Langone Health, Director, Division of Autonomic Disorders (Neurology) NYU Grossman School of Medicine; and Hiba Kazmi, PhD, Associate Biomarker Scientist, IXICO, for the live webinar on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Clinical and Imaging Biomarkers in Parkinsonian Syndromes.
