HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical Computer Systems, Inc. (CCSI), a leading provider of perinatal software, is looking forward to a successful launch of the new OBIX BeCA fetal monitor which recently obtained FDA 510(k) clearance. Through the cooperative agreement with manufacturer Huntleigh Healthcare Limited, CCSI will be the sole distributor of this fetal monitor in the United States.
Andy Head, Global Business Development Manager at Huntleigh, comments "This relationship is very exciting for both organizations. Pairing CCSI's innovative perinatal software with our technology and experience, this new fetal monitor will help clinicians deliver the best obstetric care." Darren Meilak, Huntleigh's Global Head of Marketing adds "We are looking forward to working with CCSI and assisting hospitals in the care of their moms. It's a testament to the strength of Huntleigh's brand that CCSI chose to work with us. Our wealth of experience, credibility, quality, and strategic thinking complements their approach to help support and improve perinatal healthcare."
The OBIX BeCA fetal monitor contains Huntleigh's unique, patented "Locate and Track" technology that easily detects and maintains contact with the fetal heartbeat. This, combined with high sensitivity ultrasound transducers, supports fetal monitoring in antenatal and labor settings even for moms with difficult assessments, such as early gestation or elevated BMI.
In addition to the OBIX BeCA, comes the launch of a wireless transducer solution, a natural accompaniment called OBIX Freedom®. This wireless option allows mom the freedom to ambulate untethered from cables, to settle into a more comfortable position while resting in bed, and to safely submerge for waterbirth monitoring.
"We are very excited to be joining forces with Huntleigh Healthcare to provide the maternity-care market with a new and easy-to-use maternal-fetal monitoring choice for their day-to-day patient care needs. Just like CCSI's approach to innovation and creative solutions, the OBIX BeCA fetal monitor will be a strategic part of our continued support for perinatal healthcare in the U.S., and our commitment to deliver the best in class products and services to those we serve," says CCSI Vice President, Business Development Rick Daniells.
About Clinical Computer Systems, Inc.
CCSI is an employee-owned, high technology company located in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. For more than 20 years, CCSI has been a leader in perinatal monitoring systems with innovative, customer-driven, products, and support services. The company is dedicated to the development of the OBIX Perinatal Data System and works to incorporate changes in technology, regulations, and standards in the obstetrical department that support hospitals' strategic initiatives.
About Huntleigh Healthcare Limited
A proud member of the Arjo family, Huntleigh has been committed to supporting healthcare professionals in improving outcomes and enhancing patient wellbeing since 1979. They do this through their proven solutions for Vascular Assessment & Treatment and Fetal & Patient Monitoring. With innovation and customer satisfaction as guiding principles, they strive for clinical excellence and improved performance, for life.
For more information, contact Rick Daniells at rick.daniells@obix.com.