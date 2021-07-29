RESTON, Va., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clinical Education Alliance (CEA) today announced its acquisition of MDoutlook. This internationally recognized market research organization delivers high-value, actionable, precision intelligence for the healthcare industry, powered by meaningful engagement of healthcare thought leaders.
CEA is a growing alliance of continuing professional development, independent medical education, and sponsored education brands focused on improving patient care through the delivery of clinically relevant, evidence‐based education to healthcare professionals.
By combining CEA's engaged worldwide network of more than 2 million healthcare professionals with MDoutlook's data-driven value solutions and precision engagement, the Alliance will gain deeper insights into healthcare professionals' educational needs.
"MDoutlook is excited to provide a strategic role within the CEA," said Jan Heybroek, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of MDoutlook. "The therapeutic alignment and expanded network, resources, and mission make CEA a perfect organizational fit for MDoutlook."
"Combining our extensive healthcare professional network with MDoutlook's understandings of healthcare professionals' behaviors, challenges, and needs will further enhance CEA's mission and capabilities," said Dan Cox, Chief Executive Officer of CEA.
Advisors
Moses and Singer acted as legal counsel for the seller and Jones Day served as legal counsel for CEA.
About Clinical Education Alliance
CEA is the global leader in the development of innovative enduring, virtual, and live education. CEA provides medical and healthcare education and information for the entire healthcare team with the goal of improving patient outcomes. CEA has pioneered the creation of healthcare education and decision support resources for healthcare professionals both in the United States and worldwide for more than 2 decades. For more information, visit ClinicalEducationAlliance.com.
Contact:
Tradd Sanderson
Director of Marketing
Clinical Education Alliance
Telephone: 855.224.2241
tsanderson@clinicaloptions.com
Media Contact
Carlton Sanderson, Clinical Care Options, +1 (404) 784-1276, tsanderson@clinicaloptions.com
Tradd Sanderson, Clinical Care Options, tsanderson@clinicaloptions.com
SOURCE Clinical Education Alliance