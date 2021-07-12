GEELONG, Australia, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the prevalence of depression, anxiety and other mental health disorders, the need for mental health services continues to grow. However, as author and clinical psychologist Joshua Thomas points out in his new book, "Good Psych – Bad Psych & How to Tell the Difference," many people who seek out care will encounter the dark side of the mental health system, one perpetuated by poor regulation, a lack of qualified providers and a wide circulation of misinformation.
"Good Psych – Bad Psych" serves as a comprehensive, easy-to-read guide to navigating the complex mental health system and the dangers that lurk beneath. Bringing to light the commonplace practice of "bad psych" that has been perpetuated by the current system, Thomas cites current mental health statistics and detailed case studies from his own practice to emphasize the importance of discerning between good practitioners and bad practitioners.
Divided into two parts, the book begins by debunking dangerous myths surrounding psychology, including all referrals to psychological therapy are trustworthy, targeted treatment is effective and medication is more helpful than harmful. In part two, Thomas delves deeper into what it means to be a good psychologist and identifies key competencies and personal attributes that one should possess. Readers will also find a helpful psychologist rating scale that they can utilize when assessing an existing or potential provider.
In writing "Good Psych – Bad Psych," Thomas hopes to reduce the pain and damage inflicted on unsuspecting clients by bad psychologists and empower readers to find the right psychologist for themselves or their loved ones. Additionally, the book challenges others in the profession to reflect on the quality of the service they are providing clients and strive to embody the practice of good psychology.
"A refreshingly honest appraisal of the dysregulated mental health services that the public and practitioners are faced with," Dr. Jake Anderson, B.B.NSc., Ph.D., M.Psych. "Essential reading for individuals and families to increase their chances of connecting with the right psychology practitioner and avoiding poor practices. Interestingly, the book is a useful text for new and established psychologists in appreciating and assessing their own readiness to provide good therapy."
"Good Psych – Bad Psych & How to Tell the Difference"
By Joshua Thomas
ISBN: 9781664105041 (softcover); 9781664105058 (hardcover); 9781664105065 (electronic)
Available from bookstores and Amazon, Booktopia and Xlibris
About the author
A well-credentialed and practiced clinical psychologist, Joshua Thomas has worked in both public and private settings, providing psychological therapy for those most in need. He has established a thriving practice in the central business district of Geelong and dedicated himself to pursuing excellence in the provision of therapy. He received his Graduate Diploma of Psychological Studies, Bachelor of Applied Science with Honours and Master of Clinical Psychology from Deakin University. Prior to focusing on psychological therapy, Thomas held senior business roles driving organizational development and effectiveness, equipping him with the expertise to evaluate the attributes and performance of the broken mental health system. To learn more about Thomas and his book, please visit goodpsych-badpsych.com.
