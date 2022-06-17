NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Reference Laboratory Services Market by End-user (hospitals and private clinics, corporate offices and companies, and government entities), Service (stand-alone reference laboratories, hospital-based reference laboratories, and clinic-based reference laboratories), and Geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is one of the key markets for clinical reference laboratory services market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The increasing number of end-users because of the rising incidence of health conditions is one of the prime factors that will facilitate the clinical reference laboratory services market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Access more research insights with recommendations of relevant topics from Technavio's library of +17,000 Reports. Request More Details
- Market Driver
One of the key factors driving the clinical reference laboratory services market is the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. Medical diagnostic procedures are in high demand due to the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. Furthermore, reference laboratories are providing services for the rapid detection of infectious diseases that require specialized laboratory testing instruments and skills, such as swine flu, hepatitis A and B, and HIV. These labs also provide low-cost diagnostic tests for common chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Furthermore, during peak seasons of infection, the lack of expertise in hospitals and clinics to perform critical diagnostic testing procedures for pandemic and highly communicable diseases, such as swine flu and Zika virus infection, necessitates the outsourcing of these tests to specialized reference laboratories. According to the World Bank Group, 1.4 million people die each year from hepatitis virus infections of various types. Hepatitis B vaccination based on blood test results has increased over time, according to the CDC, from 12.3% in 1999-2002 to 25.2% in 2015-2018. Furthermore, the CDC estimates that since 2010, influenza has caused 9-45 million cases, 140,000-810,000 hospitalizations, and 12,000-61,000 deaths. As a result, the global clinical reference laboratory services market will continue to grow during the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.
- Market Challenge
Stringent regulations will be a major challenge for the clinical reference laboratory services market during the forecast period. Vendor-provided laboratory testing services are influenced by or subjected to complex and frequently changing laws and regulations around the world. Vendors' ability to operate their businesses quickly in a competitive market is hampered by frequent changes in laws. Furthermore, reference tests are important because they provide results for clinical diagnostic testing, and test results that are inaccurate can have serious and life-threatening consequences for patients' health. As a result, regulatory agencies all over the world have put in place strict regulations and defined standards. CLIA, for example, oversees the operation of clinical laboratories in the United States, ensuring that they meet various operational, technical, quality, and personnel requirements in order to provide reliable, accurate, and timely service. Similarly, the FDA in the US regulates devices, instruments, kits, software, and reagents used in reference test services. Similarly, in Europe, laboratory testing is governed by the European Parliament and Council Regulation (EC) No 882/2004 on official controls. The EU requires national reference laboratories to operate in accordance with EN ISO/EN 17011 and EN ISO/IEC 17025, which are updated on a regular basis. By limiting the operational capacities of reference laboratories, these standards and regulations limit the market's growth.
Clinical Reference Laboratory Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.71%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 26.09 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.15
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, France, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
amedes Holding GmbH, Clinical Reference Laboratory Inc., Exact Sciences Corp., Mayo Medical Laboratories, OPKO Health Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Sonic Healthcare Ltd., SYNLAB Bondco Plc, and Unilabs AB
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
The Clinical Reference Laboratory Services Market is segmented by end-user (hospitals and private clinics, corporate offices and companies, and government entities), service (stand-alone reference laboratories, hospital-based reference laboratories, and clinic-based reference laboratories). Hospitals and private clinics segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hospitals and clinics outsource a significant number of clinical testing procedures that cannot be performed in in-house laboratories. Hence, the hospitals and private clinics segment is the major revenue-contributing end-user segment of the market. Hospital budgets are rapidly constraining, owing to the lack of funding and declining reimbursement coverage. The reducing cost of laboratory expenditure in hospitals is a primary driver for the outsourcing of laboratory services.
Download this market report to uncover new strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.
- amedes Holding GmbH
- Clinical Reference Laboratory Inc.
- Exact Sciences Corp.
- Mayo Medical Laboratories
- OPKO Health Inc.
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- Sonic Healthcare Ltd.
- SYNLAB Bondco Plc
- Unilabs AB
Laboratory Centrifuge Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The laboratory centrifuge market has the potential to grow by USD 269.25 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.17%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report
Laboratory Disposables Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Based on Technavio's market sizing methodology, the laboratory disposables market size is predicted to surge by USD 12.32 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 10.83%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis- Life sciences tools and services
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Clinical chemistry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Clinical chemistry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Clinical chemistry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Human and tumor genetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Human and tumor genetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Human and tumor genetics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Medical microbiology and cytology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Medical microbiology and cytology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Medical microbiology and cytology - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Other esoteric tests - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Other esoteric tests - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 24: Other esoteric tests - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Service
- 6.1 Market segments
- 6.2 Stand-alone reference laboratories
- 6.3 Hospital-based reference laboratories
- 6.4 Clinic-based reference laboratories
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 7.1 Market segments
- 7.2 Hospitals and private clinics
- 7.3 Corporate offices and companies
- 7.4 Government entities
8 Customer landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 9.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 9.7 Key leading countries
- 9.8 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Vendor landscape
- 11.2 Landscape disruption
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 12.3 amedes Holding GmbH
- 12.4 Clinical Reference Laboratory Inc.
- 12.5 Exact Sciences Corp.
- 12.6 Mayo Medical Laboratories
- 12.7 OPKO Health Inc.
- 12.8 Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- 12.9 Sonic Healthcare Ltd.
- 12.10 SYNLAB Bondco Plc
- 12.11 Unilabs AB
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.3 Research methodology
- 13.4 List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clinical-reference-laboratory-services-market-by-end-user-service-and-geography--global-forecasts-to-2025-301569943.html
SOURCE Technavio