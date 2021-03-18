WINTER PARK, Fla., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clinical Site Partners, LLC (CSP) proudly announced today it is the global enrollment leader in a leading preventative COVID-19 trial of investigational antibodies. With over 590 patients, CSP is honored to have contributed to this exciting trial.
Clinical Site Partners recognized the importance of COVID-19 trials in the fight against this virus, and in response directed their efforts to recruit from within their community. Participants were eager to enroll in this trial and to make an indelible difference in the future of preventing further exposure and spread among contacts who have contracted COVID-19.
"The completion of clinical trials is an important step in the path to return to our beloved past. Whether through treatment or preventative studies, science will be the vehicle to get us safely to the other side," said Dr. Faisal A. Fakih, CSP Principal Investigator, and Medical Director.
In addition to its enrollment success, CSP was able to overcome another hurdle in current COVID-19 studies: diversity in enrollment. CSP saw 57% of its participants come from minority communities including African American and Latinos.
"Of the hundreds of clinical trials CSP has conducted over the years, the COVID-19 treatment and prevention trials have been the most significant studies we have performed as a Company. Without reservation, they will be the trials we will most remember and be proud of because rarely does one come across trials whose outcome affect the entire human race, without regards for race, age or geographic location. We are deeply grateful to our Sponsors for entrusting us to carry out enrollment into these crucial trials which will undoubtedly leave a long-lasting legacy," said Ana T. Marquez, CSP's President.
CSP attributes its enrollment success to its seasoned team, dedicated network of investigators and referring physicians, which allowed it to enroll quickly. Additionally, it credits its reputation and trust accumulated in the communities it serves through year-round community outreach and engagement. These trials were conducted by Principal investigators Dr. James P. Krainson and Dr. Faisal A. Fakih.
CSP's founders Dr. Faisal A. Fakih and Ana T. Marquez, began conducting clinical trials in 2003, and formerly operated through its sister entities Florida Pulmonary Research Institute, LLC, Clinical Trials of Florida, LLC, and Florida Premier Research Institute, LLC, until the Companies completed a merger in 2020. Initially CSP conducted sleep trials and subsequently began conducting Phase I-IV trials in other therapeutic indications such as respiratory, CNS, internal medicine, pediatrics, nephrology, and vaccines amongst other indications.
CSP has completed over 800 trials since its inception. A detailed listing of therapeutic indications is listed on our website at http://www.clinicalsitepartners.com.
About Clinical Site Partners:
CSP is a Phase I-IV multi-specialty site network, which has conducted hundreds of clinical trials in multiple indications. It is also a global leader in respiratory trials with proven enrollment success, often taking the #1 spot globally in difficult asthma and sleep trials. Its sites specialize in Phase I-IV Sleep Medicine, Neurology, Pediatrics, Nephrology, Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Dermatology and Vaccines. CSP is also a member of hyperCORE International Centers of Research Excellence.
CSP's mission is to consistently produce quality data, while meeting and exceeding our enrollment goals, in order to establish long-term working relationships with our Sponsors and CRO's. We're dedicated to high standards of excellence and professionalism; therefore, we invest heavily in our staff and our facilities.
