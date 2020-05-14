PARIS and BOSTON, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiologs, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for cardiac diagnostics, today in partnership with the Valley Health System revealed the results of a clinical study that found the Cardiologs' AI-based ECG analysis solution reduces by almost 70% the false positives of atrial fibrillation (AF) detected by implantable loop recorders (ILRs).
"Remote monitoring of ILRs has become an integral part of the modern cardiology practice. However, the deluge of data and the challenges in distinguishing real events from false positives can be time consuming and can siphon resources and attention from more pressing needs," said cardiac electrophysiologist Dr. Rod Passman, Director of the Center for Arrhythmia Research and Jules J. Reingold Professor of Medicine (Cardiology) and Preventative Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.
To address the issue, Cardiologs partnered with the Valley Health System to test an AI-based solution on a cohort of 348 patients who received an ILR for either Atrial Fibrillation (AF) or Cryptogenic Stroke (CS). The ILR ECG strips with 1,190 detected AF episodes were then uploaded into Cardiologs' cloud-based platform and filtered through Cardiologs' AI-based algorithm. The results show Cardiologs reduced the number of false positive episodes by 69.7% and 62% in the CS and known AF cohorts respectively – with a 1.7% and 0.6% corresponding false negative rate. The findings were first presented at the Heart Rhythm Society in May 2020 and will be published in HeartRhythm later this month.
"The use of ILRs has been a great addition to the long-term heart monitoring tool set. But the large amount of data associated with extended monitoring and specifically the high level of false positive AF detections have created a considerable burden in the management of ILR data. The Cardiologs' AI solution offers remarkable promise to alleviating the heavy clinical burden associated with managing ILR patients," said cardiac electrophysiologist Dr. Suneet Mittal, Director of Electrophysiology, Associate Chief of Cardiology, Medical Director of the Snyder Atrial Fibrillation Center, Director of Cardiac Research at Valley Health System, and lead investigator of the study.
"We are excited about the continuously expanding use of the Cardiologs AI platform," said Yann Fleureau, Cardiologs' Co-Founder and CEO. "It's reaffirming to receive even more clinical validation – demonstrating the tremendous value and benefits that come with using the solution. We look forward to working with ILR users around the world in the months to come."
About Cardiologs
Cardiologs is a medical technology company committed to transforming cardiac diagnostics using medical-grade artificial intelligence and cloud technology. Developed in partnership with leading physicians, the Cardiologs ECG Analysis Solution empowers clinicians worldwide to deliver expert cardiac care faster and more efficiently. CE-Marked and FDA cleared for detection of 14 cardiac arrhythmias, the Cardiologs ECG Analysis Solution is built on a growing database of more than 4 million ECG recordings and is supported by a number of clinical publications.
Andrea LePain
eMedia Junction
andrea@mediajuntion.com
617-275-8112