FRANKLIN, Mass., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study published in the Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery found that younger, active adults who underwent anatomic total shoulder arthroplasty (TSA) and received the OVO® with Inlay Glenoid Shoulder Arthroplasty System experienced excellent range of motion, improved clinical outcomes, no reoperations or radiographic loosening and a high rate of return to occupational and sporting activity at follow-up. The OVO® with Inlay Glenoid Shoulder Arthroplasty System is made by Arthrosurface®, Inc., a global leader in joint preservation technology.
The study, conducted by Rush University Medical Center, included a retrospective review of patients with primary or post-traumatic glenohumeral osteoarthritis. TSA was performed in 27 shoulders in 24 patients averaging 52.1 years of age, the majority male.
"Treatment of young, active patients with glenohumeral osteoarthritis is the subject of considerable debate," said Gregory P. Nicholson, MD, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Rush University Medical Center. "While the demand for TSA in patients younger than 55 is projected to grow at a rate of 8.2 percent per year, clinical data for an anatomic TSA with inlay glenoid components has been lacking. This study shows the numerous benefits of using the Arthrosurface OVO® with Inlay Glenoid Shoulder Arthroplasty System as a primary solution for achieving pain relief and excellent functional improvements for patients eager to return to normal activity levels and regain quality of life."
Based on patients' follow-up after surgery, averaging 40.4 months, patients showed significant progress with outcome measures, active forward flexion and external rotation. Patients also reported a high rate of return to occupational and sporting activity, with 85 percent of patients reporting that their overall physical fitness level was the same as or better than before surgery. This confirms and replicates a previous study published by Anthony Miniaci, MD, of the Cleveland Clinic, demonstrating excellent patient outcomes and increased range of motion despite the complexity of the anatomy.
"Almost 20 years ago, our surgeon advisory board brainstormed about improving TSA outcomes by focusing on the failure mode of glenoid loosening," said Steven Ek, President and CEO of Arthrosurface. "This surgeon panel arrived at a concept of a smaller glenoid implant set into the surface of the glenoid, shielding it from the loosening loads of more traditional glenoid designs. It has been very rewarding to watch this process of surgeon innovation, product development, clinical validation and industry adoption. At the end of the day, getting people back to work and their lifestyle is what it's all about."
The study concludes that the Arthrosurface OVO® with Inlay Glenoid Shoulder Arthroplasty System, when used as a primary solution for glenohumeral osteoarthritis, resulted in improved clinical outcomes, no reoperations or radiographic loosening and a high rate of return to activity at follow-up.
The study, "Anatomic total shoulder arthroplasty with an inlay glenoid component: clinical outcomes and return to activity," can be viewed here.
