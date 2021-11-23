TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There are more than 200 million people living with peripheral artery disease (PAD) worldwide. Chronic Limb Threatening Ischemia (CLTI) represents the most advanced clinical condition among the spectrum of patients with PAD. CLTI is a highly morbid disease and associated with severe pain, ulcers and gangrene, impaired quality of life, amputations and mortality with a greater than $1 billion dollars healthcare cost per year.
In the first half of this webinar, Dr. Peter Schneider and Dr. David Deaton will provide attendees with an overview of the disease, an understanding to the social and financial cost, and provide a breakdown of the various procedures and technologies available for the evaluation and management of CLTI. The first half of this presentation will further provide a review of various clinical trials to date, common imaging modalities for evaluation of CLTI and study endpoints.
During the second half of the webinar, a speaker from Medical Metrics, Inc. (MMI) will discuss the clinical trial infrastructure for this type of study from an independent core lab's perspective. MMI will discuss the requirements for an independent core lab for the image and data management, as well as the importance of properly monitoring sites for imaging protocol compliance and image quality thro
Join the founding partners of InRoad Medical, Peter Schneider, MD and David Deaton, MD; as well as Daniel Auger, PhD, Client Services Manager, Medical Metrics Inc., for the live webinar on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 9am EST (2pm GMT/UK) for a comprehensive overview of the clinical trial landscape for CLTI, including study design, imaging modalities and endpoint selection.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Clinical Trial Design and Considerations for Below-the-Knee Interventions and Amputation Prevention.
