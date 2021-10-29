ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Banyan Botanicals announced the findings of their study on the benefits of self-massage with Daily Massage Oil.
By the end of the trial, participants who practiced daily self-massage experienced significantly positive results, reporting:
· Decreased stress levels
· Improved quality of sleep
· Improved overall quality of life
These results were similar to participants who received regular professional massage twice a week—a welcome finding, considering time and cost constraints of getting regular professional massages. This study was led by Vrinda Devani, MD, and Ayurvedic practitioner Tikka Kumar, and it won first place when presented at the 2021 Evidence-Based Traditional Medicine Conference held by Stanford University. Read the full study for more details.
"Abhyanga, or self-massage, is one of the most powerful health practices that someone can incorporate in their life," said Dr. Devani. "We have known this, but this study not only reaffirms this concept but really amazes me with just how profound and broad the impact is! The power of touch in conjunction with the penetrating nature of oil and herbs truly nourishes the human body and mind, from improving sleep and stress to improving an overall sense of well-being."
Self-massage is often a part of an Ayurvedic daily routine. Ayurveda is Sanskrit for "the science of life." Originating in India over 5,000 years ago, Ayurveda's holistic approach to health is just as relevant in today's stressful times. From herbal support to mindfulness practices for stress management, guidance on how to establish a healthy diet and routine, and so much more, Ayurveda offers timeless wisdom to help us live healthy, vibrant lives.
This study is among other recent initiatives and accomplishments at Banyan Botanicals, including:
- Celebrating 25 years as an Ayurvedic lifestyle company
- B Corporation certification
- Launching new herbal health products, including an Ayurvedic Tea Line and immune-supportive blends like Immune Health NOW
