SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The article describes the evaluation of dutogliptin in healthy volunteers that preceded Recardio's ongoing Phase 2 safety and efficacy study in patients who experience a severe heart attack. It established the safety, tolerability, and dosing regimen required for subcutaneously administered dutogliptin to effectively inhibit dipeptidyl peptidase 4 (DPP-IV). Pre-clinical research suggests that inhibition of DPP-IV may improve homing of G-CSF mobilized stem cells and improve healing at the site of injury and cardiac function following a heart attack.
The Phase 1 study demonstrated that dutogliptin effectively inhibited DPP-IV to more than 86% over 24 hours after multiple doses of 120 mg. Safety and tolerability findings were also highly favorable. Except for mild reactions at the site of injection that did not require intervention, no treatment-related adverse events were observed. The study led to determination of the dosing regimen that is now being used in the Phase 2 multicentre safety and efficacy trial.
Details of the ongoing Phase 2 study can be found at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03486080
Dr. Roman Schenk, Executive Chairman of Recardio, expressed his gratitude on behalf of the company to Professor Bernd Jilma, the study's principal investigator, and his teams at the Department of Clinical Pharmacology and the Center for Medical Statistics at the University of Vienna, Austria.
About Recardio
Recardio Inc. is a clinical-stage life science company focusing on therapies for cardiovascular, oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead drug candidate, dutogliptin, is a DPP-IV inhibitor that has demonstrated significant effects in activating various chemokines like SDF-1, a protein that is critical for cardiac regeneration. In addition to its current Phase 2 cardiovascular clinical program, Recardio will fully develop the therapeutic platform as a regenerative medication for patients with various cardiovascular diseases including acute myocardial infarction and chronic heart failure, with the potential of improving heart function, quality of life and survival. In addition, other development programs are in preclinical stage.
