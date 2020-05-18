Recardio Inc., a life science company developing regenerative therapies for cardiovascular diseases, announced publication of the outcomes of the Phase 1 clinical trial of its lead candidate dutogliptin. Entitled "Safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of parenterally administered dutogliptin: A prospective dose escalating trial", the article can be accessed here: https://bpspubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/bcp.14208