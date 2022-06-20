Medical Communications agency ClinicalMind joins forces with the American Foundation for Pharmaceutical Education (AFPE) to create an annual scholarship award for two Black pharmacy students pursuing a PharmD or PhD with a research focus on rare disease, gene therapy, small molecule therapeutics, or underserved populations.
NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medical Communications agency ClinicalMind has joined forces with the American Foundation for Pharmaceutical Education (AFPE) to create the annual ClinicalMind Scholarship for Black Pharmacy Students. This competitive scholarship will be awarded annually to two Black pharmacy students pursuing a PhD or PharmD and focusing their research on rare disease, gene therapy, small molecule therapeutics, or underserved populations.
Jeanne Martel, CEO of ClinicalMind, says, "It is very clear that a diverse pipeline of talent and leadership is critical to the health of the biopharmaceutical industry, including ClinicalMind. For our part, making a long-term commitment to this scholarship fund is simply one small step to help create a stronger, more diverse future for our industry."
Much of the scientific content development and Medical Affairs talent pool for Life Sciences comes from the pharmacy education system. Today, leadership in biopharma includes relatively few Black voices. In 2014, only 2.3% of graduating pharmacy students were black, which increased to 9.3% in 2019. Martel adds, "We know that deeply rooted challenges and barriers have caused this disparity, but we are encouraged that leadership in organizations across the industry, including the AFPE, recognize this and are taking action." Ellen Woods, president of the AFPE says, "We are pleased to partner with ClinicalMind in our effort to enhance opportunities for underrepresented minorities and promote important research."
Applications for the 2022 scholarship are currently being accepted, and recipients will be announced before the end of the year.
ABOUT CLINICALMIND
ClinicalMind is a rapidly growing health-care communications company known for providing innovative technology solutions, outstanding scientific storytelling, and an exceptional client experience. ClinicalMind combines a diverse portfolio of capabilities into a seamlessly integrated set of solutions for biotechnology and pharmaceutical clients. For more information, visit: http://www.clinicalmind.com.
ABOUT THE AMERICAN FOUNDATION FOR PHARMACEUTICAL EDUCATION (AFPE)
The AFPE supports the education of pharmaceutical scientists and strengthens pharmacy education at U.S. schools of pharmacy through scholarships and fellowships that provide recognition and financial support to outstanding pharmaceutical science graduate students, PharmD candidates, and pharmacy faculty researchers. AFPE uses annual tax-deductible contributions from corporations, foundations, associations, alumni, friends, and former Fellows to support the robust pharmaceutical education scholarship and fellowship programs.
Media Contact
Bart Zoni, ClinicalMind, 1 (646) 979-5444, bzoni@clinicalmind.com
SOURCE ClinicalMind