NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClinicalMind's technology and data science team, CM EnGAUGE, has announced the launch of CMGO, a first-of-its-kind Software as a Service (SaaS) platform offering a suite of applications that help life science companies of all sizes to manage complex healthcare practitioner (HCP) engagement activities with ease. CMGO enables customers to manage Speaker Bureau and Advisory Programs, among others, from one simple, secure, and intuitive interface.
Ashley Kamil, Vice President of Technology Solutions at CM EnGAUGE, stated, "At CM EnGAUGE, we believe biopharmaceutical companies deserve technology solutions that are both powerful and simple to use. CMGO strikes that perfect balance and helps clients accomplish more without the hassles of traditional systems."
CMGO is deployed on a mobile-responsive platform that can simultaneously be accessed by client teams, field personnel, suppliers, and HCPs. Zeynel Zerek, Chief Technology Officer at ClinicalMind, added, "We deployed teams across three continents, from a range of disciplines to ensure that the CMGO platform offers a premium feel, intuitive user interface, rock-solid security, and a great deal of horsepower under the hood to help customers get business done efficiently."
CMGO offers the unique flexibility of managing Speaker Bureau and other peer-to-peer programming along with live, virtual, and hybrid Advisory Programs, all from one cloud-based platform. Research by Okta revealed that, on average, large-company employees access and are using 129 software applications. CMGO reverses this trend by combining activities, speakers, advisors, and program content into a unified experience. Not only does the platform consolidate processes, which benefits program managers, but it also simplifies compliance reporting, financial tracking, and contract management.
Ms. Kamil added, "Making the move to CMGO doesn't just provide customers with access to innovative technology, it also provides tangible quality-of-life benefits. We're life science people, too. That's why we built CMGO to be the engagement platform that works like you do."
CMGO's features include:
- Cloud-based, go-anywhere platform
- Customizable, branded interface
- Experienced support team – all with medical communications experience
- Robust compliance and reporting
- Advanced security and privacy features
- Access to value-added services through the ClinicalMind family of companies
- Scalable, from startup needs to complex, multi-brand environments
Jeanne Martel, CEO of ClinicalMind, concluded, "We believe CMGO is more than just software. It represents a way of working for our clients that enables creativity, helps them build deeper relationships with HCPs, and frees up time and resources so that they can focus on the things that matter most."
About CM EnGAUGE
CM EnGAUGE, the team behind the CMGO platform, has been the technology and innovation engine of ClinicalMind since 2012. Our clients range from biotechnology startups to some of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. CM EnGAUGE believes that our diverse, multi-dimensional experience is the key to providing exceptional technology solutions and a fantastic client service experience to each of our partners. For more information, visit: http://www.cm-go.com.
About ClinicalMind
ClinicalMind is a rapidly growing healthcare communications company known for providing innovative technology solutions, outstanding scientific storytelling, and an exceptional client experience. ClinicalMind combines a diverse portfolio of capabilities into a seamlessly integrated set of solutions for biotechnology and pharmaceutical clients. For more information, visit http://www.clinicalmind.com.
