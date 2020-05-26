BOSTON, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mandy Simon recently announced the official launch of her groundbreaking free video series "Finding Your Holy Grail," with interviews from the likes of bestselling author and spiritual teacher Dr. Joe Vitale, and co-founder/CEO of Happier, Nataly Kogan. Dr. Simon developed the series to help people begin to make sense of and navigate through a new world suddenly locked-down with sickness and suffering. While working as a front-lines clinician helping to stem the tide of COVID-19, Simon spoke with over 20 of the world's leading wellness and spiritual experts on a variety of wellness topics. Anyone may sign up to receive the daily interviews via email, as of May 18. Interviews are free, and available for replay during the 22-day run.
"We're all struggling to understand the ramifications of how this pandemic is fundamentally altering our existence," said Simon. "We have no recent analogous event to serve as a touchstone here, and unlike other historical impacts, this one is global. As I've travelled back to the U.S., working in the hospital with patients and their families, I knew I had to do something more to help people heal. Frontline health care workers are built for short term stress, not repetitive stress, and it is certain we are in one of two major, global lockdowns. So, I reached out to writers and thinkers and other spiritual trailblazers. And I've been so humbled by the response -- the resulting conversations are pure magic. So many have gifted their time and wisdom, all in an effort to help their fellow citizens. I'm so happy to share these conversations with the world."
"Finding Your Holy Grail" -- Building Resilience and Living Without Fear
Dr. Mandy Simon speaks with over 20 distinguished thinkers to help draft a safe roadmap through a landscape of pandemic isolation and fear. Those interviewed include:
- Dr. Joe Vitale: Multiple New York Times Bestselling author and spiritual coach, Dr. Vitale is most widely recognized as a featured speaker in the documentary phenomenon "The Secret," and is a popular Law of Attraction expert.
- Nataly Kogan: Co-Founder and CEO of Happier, Nataly is a TED speaker, and has appeared in the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Fortune, New York Magazine, Time, Bloomberg TV and "One World" with Deepak Chopra.
Discover the incredible speakers in the Finding Your Holy Grail series
"One Million Rooms for Frontline Health Care Workers": Simon would like to gratefully offer her own special thank-you to The American Nurses Association and Hilton Honors/American Express. This program has allowed her to safely perform her clinical duties and conduct these interviews. She also sends a heartfelt thanks to the speakers who made this vision possible and the viewers who bring this to life!
About Mandy Simon, DNP, FNP-BC
With more than two decades of wide-ranging experience in the healthcare field, Dr. Simon has worked as a cardiovascular disease researcher, nurse practitioner, and an Associate Professor. She focuses her clinical practice primarily on inpatient stroke and internal medicine, and as a dedicated researcher, Dr. Simon has worked on stroke biomarkers in at-risk patients in both the U.K. and at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. During her tenure, Dr. Simon worked as an Associate Professor and developed graduate level curricula, teaching doctoral-level Health Informatics, and served as a Doctoral Project Chair. Before the pandemic, she lived in London, England, and split her time working in Boston while pursuing an MBA from Imperial College London.