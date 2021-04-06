ROSEVILLE, Minn., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Midwest Radiology, one of the nation's largest independent radiology groups, announced the decision to merge their outpatient imaging centers under the Midwest Radiology brand, effective April 1, 2021.
Watch Video: https://vimeo.com/531056792/50ae60c626
This announcement comes two years after St. Paul Radiology and Suburban Radiologic Consultants announced the decision to merge their two professional services organizations as Midwest Radiology.
Midwest Radiology Outpatient Imaging combines six imaging centers previously operating under the St. Paul Radiology and Suburban Radiologic Consultants brands. These centers, together with Maplewood Imaging and Suburban Imaging, form the Midwest Radiology Outpatient Imaging Network.
"This combination simplifies our organizational structure and allows us to more effectively focus on delivering the highest quality and most cost-effective outpatient imaging services to our communities and referring clinicians. Unifying our imaging centers under the Midwest Radiology brand allows us to provide comprehensive services and leading-edge technology for many years to come," said Midwest Radiology President and Chief Executive Officer Michael T. Madison, M.D.
The Midwest Radiology Outpatient Imaging Network offers 10 convenient locations throughout the Twin Cities area:
Midwest Radiology Outpatient Imaging
Blaine, Blaine South, Burnsville, Coon Rapids Breast Center, Southdale, St. Paul
Midwest Radiology Suburban Imaging
Coon Rapids, Maple Grove, Northwest Coon Rapids
Midwest Radiology Maplewood Imaging
Maplewood
About Midwest Radiology
Midwest Radiology is the midwest's largest independently owned professional radiology practice and one of the largest groups of board-certified, fellowship-trained subspecialty radiologists in the United States. With more than 160 physicians, Midwest Radiology provides radiology services to more than 75 hospitals and clinics throughout the Midwest and operates 10 outpatient imaging centers in the Twin Cities through the Midwest Radiology Outpatient Imaging Network.
Agency Contact -- Eric Backs, (214) 526-4885, eric@holmesmillet.com
CONTACT: Nicole Miller, (651) 292-2010, nicole.miller@midwestradiology.com
SOURCE Midwest Radiology