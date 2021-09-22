DENVER, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClinOne, the patient relationship company for clinical trials, continues to expand its specialized technology solutions to support cancer patients, caregivers, sites, and study teams. ClinOne's single platform, purpose-built for the unique needs and challenges of cancer trials, includes proven solutions for Oncologist referrals, eConsent, Uber Health, virtual visits, patient empowerment, and eDiaries.
ClinOne technology helps pharmaceutical companies and CROs…
- CONNECT patients to the right trials in partnership with their Oncologist and care team
- INFORM patients, family members, and loved ones to make better participation decisions
- EMPOWER patients to take control of their clinical trial experience with virtual visits, transportation, calendaring, eDiaries, and more
"Cancer patients have a lot going on in their lives, even without the added burden of participating in a clinical trial," said Rob Bohacs (LinkedIn), Founder and Chief Solutions Officer at ClinOne. "Put simply, they deserve better – and as an industry, it is our responsibility to simplify the experience for them. We need to help them find new trials as care options, improve safety and convenience, and minimize disruption to their daily lives. That's why I'm personally proud to partner with so many pharmaceutical companies and CROs who believe in the power of technology to simplify cancer trials and focus on what really matters."
More than 50% of all the trials ClinOne supports are in the Oncology therapeutic area. This experience guided the company to develop a purpose-built single platform specialized for cancer studies that includes…
- Oncologist Referrals – Shares relevant trial opportunities with Oncologists located near actively enrolling clinical sites to help find a potential fit and encourage trusted patient referrals
- eConsent (Remote and Onsite) – Educates patients and family members to make an informed participation decision while also mitigating the risk and burden placed on sites of managing a complex process with multiple consent forms, numerous amendments, and ongoing re-consent management
- Video Visits – Reduces site visits between treatments with support for up to 10 concurrent participants including caregivers, family members, and translators
- Uber Health – Provides reliable transportation to relieve physical, scheduling, or financial hardships that could otherwise be a significant barrier to trial participation
- Patient Empowerment – Enables patients to manage visits and trial activities in their own personal calendar of choice and share trial information with Oncologists, HCPs and family members
- eDiaries – Captures quality of life data and manages self-dosing compliance of background medications using BYOD eDiary devices
"Cancer patients deserve better than they have historically received from clinical research," said Bohacs. "Thankfully, pharmaceutical companies, CROs, sites, and technology providers agree it is our collective responsibility to transform Oncology trials, simplify the process, and reduce risk. Together, we are honored to connect, inform, and empower cancer patients – and their care team, family members, and loved ones – to take control of their clinical trial experience."
To see the ClinOne Oncology technology platform in action, visit https://resources.clinone.com/oncology-package.
About ClinOne
ClinOne is the patient relationship company for clinical trials. More than 50 leading pharmaceutical companies and CROs trust us to CONNECT, INFORM, and EMPOWER patients to help them take control of their clinical trial experience. Our single technology platform includes proven solutions for peer referrals, eConsent, virtual visits, Uber Health, dosing management, eDiaries, and more – featuring unrivaled remote capabilities, cost-efficient deployment, and the industry's fastest implementation timelines. ClinOne is led by a team of experienced experts with decades of success running global trials for many of the largest technology providers. How can we help you improve clinical trials for patients, caregivers, sites, and study teams? Let's get creative at http://www.clinone.com.
Media Contact
Brenda Nashawaty, ClinOne, 617-688-3253, brenda@nashawaty.com
SOURCE ClinOne