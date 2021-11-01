DENVER, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClinOne, the patient relationship company for clinical trials, has cracked the code for keeping elderly patients engaged and safe with its Dosing Manager, part of the single ClinOne direct-to-patient platform. The interactive SMS solution, easy for patients to use on their own mobile device, helped clinical sites in an elderly cardiovascular trial achieve patient compliance as high as 98% at 18 months on study.
Research cited in Applied Clinical Trials shows on average, 40% of trial patients are non-compliant at 5 months. As a result, an average Phase III trial will need 460 more patients at an estimated $12 million, with each 1% improvement in compliance yielding $335k in cost savings(1). Compliance can be even lower for lengthy cardiovascular studies, elderly patient populations, or twice-daily dosing requirements – and this trial had all three risk factors.
When a leading pharmaceutical company required Transthyretin Cardiac Amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) patients with an average age of 74 to self-administer cardiometabolic medication 2x/day throughout a multi-year trial, they trusted ClinOne Dosing Manager to...
--Prompt patients to take their medication with twice-daily reminders
--Share dosing schedules with caregivers, family members and loved ones
--Confirm they had taken their dose via interactive SMS reply
--Provide easy access to records to remind patients and avoid double-dosing
Patients consistently demonstrated medication adherence at 70%+ throughout the trial's duration, with major academic research centers reporting compliance as high as 98% at an interim snapshot taken at 18 months on study – including Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the Mayo Clinic, and the Universities of Washington, South Carolina, Colorado, and Pittsburgh.
"It can be an insurmountable burden for elderly patients suffering with cardiovascular disease to stay engaged in any clinical trial on their own," said Rob Bohacs (LinkedIn), Founder and Chief Solutions Officer at ClinOne. "Yet most trials spend millions of dollars on data entry and other systems without providing any meaningful support for patients at home to help them stay active and compliant. Using our Dosing Manager, patients in this study stayed compliant and became even more engaged as the trial went on – proving the value for forward-thinking sponsors and CROs that use simple technology to directly support patients, caregivers, family members, and loved ones."
Because Dosing Manager is part of the ClinOne single platform, patients also can enjoy access to a digital concierge, Uber Health transportation, virtual visits, and eConsent. Sites received weekly compliance reports so they could identify patients who would benefit from additional support and follow-up.
Read the full case study here – and learn more about how the ClinOne Dosing Manager and technology platform can help your organization run better trials.
(1) Applied Clinical Trials, "Non-Adherence: A Direct Influence on Clinical Trial Duration and Cost," Moe Alsumidaie (2017)
