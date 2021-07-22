DENVER, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClinOne, a leader in virtual clinical trial management, is making it faster, easier and safer than ever before for sites to take control of the consent process – in person or remote – by expanding enterprise eConsent directly to major site networks and academic organizations worldwide.
ClinOne's eConsent solution is unique in the industry as it was designed from the ground up in partnership with a world-renowned, 100+ academic site research network. Their deep understanding of use cases, patient requirements and therapeutic areas guided ClinOne to build unmatched remote capabilities and accommodate diverse global workflows.
"The pandemic accelerated the adoption of remote technologies out of necessity, which was a bit of a double-edged sword for the industry," said Rob Bohacs, ClinOne Founder and Chief Solutions Officer (LinkedIn). "While it accelerated the advancement of solutions that focus on patients and their families, many providers were not prepared to support fully remote workflows and had to scramble to cobble a product together – which doesn't really work long term. That's where ClinOne is different. By partnering with sites closely from the outset, we were able to design a truly remote eConsent solution that is easy to use and fast to deploy. In this way, we were already improving quality, reducing burden, and mitigating risk for sites years before the pandemic arrived."
ClinOne eConsent is easily configured and does not require custom development for individual trials. Sites can deploy in four weeks or less, at a lower cost than any other eConsent system. Key features include…
- Consent & Virtual Visits in One – Combines the consent process and live virtual visits with up to 10 participants to mirror or improve the in-person consent experience
- API Portability – Sites can seamlessly integrate eConsent into their existing workflows and CTMS
- Global Acceptability – Ensures compliance with global data, privacy and regulatory requirements with audit trails, secure patient authentication, and a print-to-sign option if required
- Real Time Dashboards – Track real-time consent progress across the entire trial and see which patients need attention
- Automated Document Management – Sites avoid consent-related audit findings and reduce burden by ensuring patients are consented and re-consented on the correct ICF versions
- Remote Control – BYOD, ID verification, and secure patient logins support flexible, CFR Part 11 compliant onsite and remote signing workflows
- Patient Education – Improves patient comprehension, compliance and retention with videos, knowledge checks, and accessibility features
- Multiple Signer Types – Supports up to 15 different signer roles and custom signing order including for PIs, patients, legally authorized representatives, pregnant partners, and witnesses
Sites and academic research institutions interested in learning more can click here to view a short demo video and request a quote for ClinOne eConsent.
About ClinOne
The new era of clinical research has arrived. We help you lead the way with a single virtual platform to simplify patient enrollment, consent, data capture, compliance, and engagement. Featuring proven global logistics, the industry's fastest implementation timelines, and an all-star team of senior executives, technologists and service professionals, ClinOne makes clinical research a little easier, every day, for patients and sites worldwide. How can we help you? Bring your challenges and find your solutions at http://www.clinone.com
Media Contact
Brenda Nashawaty, ClinOne, 617.688.3253, brenda@nashawaty.com
SOURCE ClinOne