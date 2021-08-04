DENVER, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClinOne, a leader in virtual clinical trial management, announced its Founder and Chief Solutions Officer Rob Bohacs (LinkedIn) has been honored as one of 2021's PharmaVOICE 100 most inspiring people in the global life sciences industry.
The prestigious and competitive PharmaVOICE 100 award program curates an annual list of people recognized for their significant and positive contributions to the industry. Rob Bohacs was selected for his vision and achievement in enabling sponsors, CROs and sites worldwide to use a single technology platform to connect, inform and empower clinical trial patients – and their caregivers and loved ones – throughout the life of both individual and enterprise-wide clinical trials.
"While it's an honor to be named among these truly inspiring leaders, my own inspiration comes first from my family and now from the amazing team at ClinOne," said Rob Bohacs. "I'm an immigrant to the U.S. and spent a portion of my childhood in a refugee camp after our family fled Hungary during the Soviet occupation – so my parents showed me what it means to work hard, take appropriate risk, and to have a meaningful impact to those around you. When my father was diagnosed with ALS, I was running an oncology CRO at the time and even I struggled to help him navigate the complex clinical trials process. I couldn't imagine what it would be like for families without an insider. So I founded ClinOne to create technology that bridges the gap by connecting, informing, and empowering patients, caregivers, and their families. Today I'm inspired by the incredible leadership team of experienced industry experts who have joined me on this mission and have already taken ClinOne and our customers to greater heights than I ever thought possible. Thanks to them, I'm proud to be included in the PharmaVOICE 100."
Read the profile of Rob Bohacs on page 80 of the "Entrepreneurs" section here.
"The genesis of the PharmaVOICE 100 was to showcase people like Rob Bohacs – people who inspire change, people who inspire others to stretch and reach their goals, people who are committed to making the world a healthier place," said Taren Grom, Editor and Co-Founder, PharmaVOICE. "Our goal remains the same: to capture that intangible measure of a person's influence: inspiration. Each year, our community puts thoughtful consideration into distinguishing individuals who are leading the charge, in inspired leadership, creativity, breakthrough science, corporate excellence, patient advocacy, technology development, and so on – in short, individuals like Rob who are driving change and redefining the landscape of the life-sciences ecosystem."
