DENVER, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClinOne again experienced soaring demand for its technology platform during the first half of 2021 as global pharma continued to accelerate clinical research at an unprecedented pace. As a result, the company's revenue skyrocketed 165% compared to the prior year, while adding 20 new sponsors, CROs, and sites to its customer base over the six months.
Platform growth was primarily driven by solutions for trusted patient referrals, enterprise eConsent, and a patient empowerment portal featuring virtual visits, Uber Health, and dosing and scheduling management. Demand and engagement were especially high in complex and challenging therapeutic areas, or those which require additional patient support, including oncology, rare disease, CNS, cardiovascular, and NASH.
"I root for every company in our industry, including direct competitors, because it means patients and families will benefit from technology that helps them manage their trial experience," said Rob Bohacs (LinkedIn) ClinOne Founder and Chief Solutions Officer. "To see such strong demand for our solution in particular makes me extremely proud of the amazing team here. From watching them advocate for change, to pushing what's possible with boundary-pushing solutions like connected devices, to going above and beyond to ensure customer success, I'm inspired every day by the people who make ClinOne a reality."
As a true single platform that is easily configured and does not require much custom development, ClinOne is able to provide reliable global solutions that fit within existing budgets – while featuring the industry's fastest implementation in an average 4 weeks. Highlights of the platform include…
MD Referral – Increases awareness of actively enrolling clinical trials by engaging healthcare providers and specialists in the local area who are likely to have qualified patients to refer. This raises awareness of the trial and connects care providers directly with enrolling sites, encouraging trusted referrals to help drive participation interest among patients – especially in oncology, rare disease, and other hard-to-recruit trials.
eConsent – ClinOne eConsent is a true enterprise solution used by sponsors, CROs, major site networks, and academic research institutions to manage the consent process for their trials. It features unrivaled remote capabilities to help patients and families make informed decisions, reduce site burden, and prevent document management errors that lead to costly audit findings.
Patient Empowerment – With virtual visits, Uber Health, dosing management, personal calendaring and more, ClinOne's portal goes beyond engagement to enable patients to take control of their trial experience. ClinOne realizes no one participates in a trial alone, and provides the ability to share resources and information with caregivers, family members, loved ones, and other HPCs to create a care community throughout the trial and beyond.
