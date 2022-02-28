DENVER and LONDON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClinOne, the true single technology platform to connect, inform, and empower clinical trial patients and sites, has partnered with global clinical research organization ERGOMED plc (LSE: ERGO) to provide a range of clinical trial technologies for ERGOMED's newly launched Rare Disease Innovation Centre. The partnership will bring tangible benefits to sites, patients and caregivers globally, and help accelerate drug development for Rare Diseases.
The ClinOne platform will initially be used by ERGOMED to raise trial awareness and increase HCP activation among the Rare Disease community, with additional solutions available including caregiver support, medication adherence, and a decentralized clinical trials (DCT) portal to reduce site burden and improve the patient experience.
The announcement comes on Rare Disease Day, which recognizes the 300 million globally who have been diagnosed with a Rare Disease. 95% of Rare Diseases do not have a single FDA-approved drug therapy, which creates a unique opportunity for ClinOne and ERGOMED to have a significant and immediate impact on the lives of those affected by Rare Diseases globally.
30% of all investigational products globally are for Rare Diseases. ERGOMED's Site Advantage™ operating model is specifically designed to provide specialized support to research sites and patients participating in Rare Disease clinical research.
"Patients in Rare Disease clinical trials have unique requirements and deserve solutions that understand the way their condition affects not only their lives, but also those of their caregivers, family members, loved ones, and site team," said Rob Bohacs (LinkedIn), ClinOne Founder and Chief Solutions Officer. "In most Rare Disease trials, it's hard to find patients, it's hard to support caregivers and sites, and it's hard to collaborate meaningfully with healthcare providers outside of the trial. Thankfully, technology like ours has the potential to truly transform Rare Disease trials by reducing burden on sites and by making it easier for patients and caregivers to participate - without getting in the way of their daily lives. That's why we are so honored to be part of ERGOMED's new Rare Disease Innovation Centre, and to join our colleagues in their mission to accelerate the development of new treatments for global Rare Diseases."
Rare Disease drug development is one of the fastest growing areas in drug development with a 12-14% annual growth rate, accounting for about one third of the drugs in development.
"With our newly launched Rare Disease Innovation Centre, ERGOMED is proud and humbled to be a part of the solution for the historically underserved Rare Disease community," said Zizi Uzezi Imatorbhebhe, Senior Vice President, Global Strategy and Development, Head Rare Disease Innovation Centre, ERGOMED. "By combining our experience and expertise from running hundreds of Rare Disease clinical trials with modern technology from industry partnership like ClinOne, we will work together to solve challenges for sponsors who are committed to bringing exciting new therapeutics to market to improve the lives of Rare Disease patients and their families worldwide."
About ClinOne
ClinOne connects, informs, and empowers patients, caregivers, and sites in clinical trials with a true single platform for trial awareness, eConsent, medication adherence, Uber Health, eDiaries, and decentralized clinical trials (DCT). Used by more than 55 sponsors, CROs, and site networks in 60 countries, our solutions are proven to reduce risk and simplify complex processes for therapeutic areas and patient populations including Oncology, Rare Disease, Pediatrics, the Elderly, and CNS. Designed in collaboration with sites and with caregivers in mind, ClinOne features the industry's fastest deployment, cost-efficient scale for trials of all sizes, and seamless API integrations to provide the results you need – and the experience your patients deserve. Ready to keep patients, sites, and study teams active and engaged throughout your clinical trial? Let's get creative at http://www.clinone.com.
About ERGOMED
Founded in 1997, Ergomed plc is dedicated to the provision of specialized services to the pharmaceutical industry and the development of new drugs. With a global footprint covering 100+ countries, we have the reach to deliver solutions for even the toughest clinical development and trial management challenges.
ERGOMED has provided clinical development, trial management, and pharmacovigilance services for 300+ clients, from top 10 pharmaceutical and generics organizations to small and mid-sized drug development companies.
ERGOMED has been a pioneer in the Rare Disease Drug Development in addition to offering patient centric solutions and closely collaborating with patient advocacy groups to maximize sponsor success. For more information visit http://www.ergomedcro.com or email RareInnovate@ergomedplc.com
