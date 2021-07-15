ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After extensive research and development, Winters Biotechnologies has announced the successful development of natural brain health support ingredient, Neurotol™.
The company also announced an extensive patent filing on this powerful liquid dietary supplement ingredient.
Neurotol™ was developed from performing a patent pending dual solvent extraction on the Bacopa monnieri plant, which has been traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine.
Bacopa has been extensively studied for its ability to support brain health and even improve memory and cognition.
This extraction process was specifically designed to extract, concentrate and suspend active ingredients found in medicinal plants, amplifying their effects and potential benefits.
This bacopa extraction was then fortified with piperine for enhanced bioavailability and a small amount of green tea extract for clean energy.
These collective compounds make up the Neurotol™.
Clint Winters had this to say.
"I am very proud of Neurotol™. In my opinion, it is the most advanced version of Bacopa in the world. We took this powerful ingredient and supercharged it using our internal, patent pending extraction processes. I believe this ingredient will help millions in their pursuit of healthier brain function."
Currently, millions of brain health supplements are sold annually as Americans become increasingly aware of the cognitive decline they may face as they age.
Winters Biotechnologies also announced that Neurotol™ has been exclusively licensed to American Laboratories and Logistics for immediate manufacture and distribution.
American Laboratories is the owner of the popular Pharm Origins brand of natural health supplements.
It has been announced that the Neurotol™ ingredient will be used in Neurotol 1 MAX, an upcoming Pharm Origins release.
This product should be on the market in July of 2021.
Winters Biotechnologies, located in Alpharetta, GA was founded by health entrepreneur Clint Winters and currently holds several health and dietary supplement related patents.
American Laboratories was founded in 2017 and is an FDA registered dietary supplement and cosmetic formulator and manufacturer located in Atlanta, GA.
