GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clock Mobility, a mobility company specializing in the sale, rental and servicing of wheelchair accessible vehicles and accessible home modifications, is announcing the launch of its new website serving wheelchair users at their Grand Rapids, Lansing, Traverse City and Kalamazoo, Michigan locations. The new site is tailored toward people with disabilities searching for accessible vehicle solutions and features improvements in real-time vehicle inventory, search-from-home enhancements, and instant access to Clock Mobility's Mobility Consultants.
The new website will feature real-time vehicle updates synchronized with the inventory management system, enhanced product information, and high resolution imagery of the vehicles available for sale. New advancements in vehicle safety technology, like lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and pedestrian notifications are easily displayed for customers to see. New vehicles in the industry, including the spacious BraunAbility Chevrolet Traverse accessible SUV and the BraunAbility Toyota Hybrid wheelchair van, can be easily researched and test drives scheduled with the new tools.
For shoppers who prefer to complete much of the shopping and purchase journey from the comfort of their home, the new Clock Mobility website employs the new BraunAbility Click&Drive platform, allowing Michigan residents to research, obtain final pricing, set up test drives, and get pre-qualified for financing.. Meeting the needs and comfort levels of people with mobility challenges means providing an experience on their terms. With new shop-at-home features, we deliver on our promise of delivering freedom when and where our customers need it.
The Clock Mobility website has undergone a complete graphical overhaul making it easier to find the tools and resources our customers need. The upgraded user experience includes improved navigation that will allow customers to search for mobility equipment quickly and easily and provide them with unparalleled access to the equipment they need.
For more information on what the new website has to offer, visit http://www.ClockMobility.com.
About Clock Mobility
Clock Mobility is a Grand Rapids, MI based company started in 1978 with the purpose of serving people with disabilities. An early pioneer in the industry, today's Clock Mobility follows the lead of founder Don Clock, by putting people and relationships first. Operating in 4 locations in Grand Rapids, Lansing, Traverse City, and Kalamazoo, customers can purchase new and used wheelchair accessible vehicles, get service on accessible vehicles, rent accessible vans, and equip their home with wheelchair accessible modifications with assistance from our specially trained Clock Mobility staff.
