NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Thursday, April 16
5 – 8 p.m. PT
www.soundmindlive.org
Today, Sound Mind Live, announces an interactive virtual music benefit concert — CLOSER IN CRISIS. To build a community of support and open dialogue around mental health amidst the COVID-19 crisis, this pioneering benefit concert will feature streamed performances from Chad Urmston of Dispatch, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, Foy Vance, Langhorne Slim, Jade Bird, Ballroom Thieves and more.
The event will be hosted by comedian Chris Gethard and feature spoken word by world poetry slam finalist Patrick Roche. Experts from Mental Health America, American Psychiatric Association and National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City will provide information on virtual mental health resources, support programs and best practices for self-care while social distancing. The event will be streamed on Thursday, April 16, at 5 p.m. PT via YouTube. Additional supporters Relix and Bandsintown also will be streaming the event to their respective channels in support of the cause.
"In this moment of crisis, building a community around connection, mental health, and self-care is more important than ever," Sound Mind Live Director Chris Bullard said. "Social distancing does not mean we need to live in isolation; we can still come closer together in spirit."
Viewers will have the opportunity to access a live interactive chat and as well as donate in real time, with proceeds benefiting Backline's COVID-19 mental health program. Backline is the music industry's mental health and wellness resource hub, providing access to a network of on-demand mental health services at no cost. Backline is now offering free online support groups and community meditations for musicians facing mental health challenges during the crisis.
Based on a 2019 study, 73% of independent musicians already report symptoms of anxiety and depression. As the world takes the necessary precautions to combat COVID-19, members of the music industry have been faced with cancelled tours, festivals and recordings. This adds financial and emotional stress to musicians' lives. Sound Mind Live's CLOSER IN CRISIS event brings together a coalition of artists and mental health organizations to foster an open dialogue and awareness around positive mental health at a time when it is needed more than ever.
Due to social distancing measures in response to COVID-19, Sound Mind Live has rescheduled their annual SOUND MIND MENTAL HEALTH MUSIC FESTIVAL in New York City. Originally scheduled for May, the event will now take place November 3 to 5, 2020.
ABOUT SOUND MIND LIVE
Sound Mind Live brings together musicians, music lovers and forward-thinking organizations to build community and open dialogue around mental health. Much like Farm Aid has done for food and family farmers, Sound Mind Live's mission is to catalyze social action to reduce the stigma that surrounds mental health through the power of music. Sound Mind Live events create a safe space where music and an open, inclusive conversation around mental health coexist through collaboration across artists and organizations.
ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH AMERICA
Mental Health America is the nation's leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and promoting the overall mental health of all Americans. Their work includes prevention services, early identification and intervention, and integrated care, services and supports for those who need it.
ABOUT AMERICAN PSYCHIATRIC ASSOCIATION
American Psychiatric Association is the largest scientific and professional organization of psychiatrists in the United States.
ABOUT NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL ILLNESS OF NEW YORK CITY
The largest NAMI affiliate in the nation, NAMI-NYC builds better lives by providing support, education and advocacy for families and individuals of all ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds who live with mental illness. Serving more than 19,000 New Yorkers annually, NAMI-NYC works collaboratively with state and national affiliates to educate the public, advocate for legislation, reduce stigma and improve the mental health system.
ABOUT BACKLINE
Backline is the music industry's mental health and wellness resource hub, providing access to a network of on-demand mental health services at no cost.
Other Partners
Distribution
Relix, Bandsintown
Production
SoundOffProductions
Sponsors
BetterHelp