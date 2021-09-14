TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While the FDA has spent the past few decades promoting diversity in clinical trial patient populations, certain groups still remain underrepresented. Data shows that Black and Hispanic populations are consistently overlooked, even though the US Census Bureau projects that by 2050, 42 percent of American older adults will be members of minority groups. As these populations continue to grow, it only further stresses the need for representation through all phases of research. Black patients account for 12 percent of new breast cancer cases in the United States but constituted only three percent of the participants in the breast cancer clinical trials that led to US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals between 2008-2018.
Aside from the obvious moral and ethical concerns over the lack of patient diversity, sponsor companies would greatly benefit from addressing underserved populations. Racial diversity in clinical trials enables the ability to conduct subgroup analyses based on drug metabolism and biomarker differences that will identify differences in biology, efficacy and tolerability between different racial groups of patients.
Trials can be conducted faster – resulting in sponsor cost reductions, increased trial participation rates, and ultimately produce more reliable safety and efficacy data. Yet while it is the goal of biotech and pharmaceutical companies to get their new drug or therapy to the market as quickly (and safely) as possible, it is a shared responsibility between sponsor companies, regulators, researchers, and clinical development partners to address the longstanding racial and ethnic disparities present in clinical research.
Join Scott Treiber, PhD, MBA, Vice President, Strategic Development, Synteract and Ricki Fairley, Chief Executive Officer, TOUCH, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance in a live webinar on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Closing the Gap: Broadening Representation in Clinical Trials.
