TOMS RIVER, N.J., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Counseling Center at Toms River is incredibly proud to partner with Journey's Thrift and Pantry to host a clothing drive to aid those suffering from addiction, mental health, or new to recovery and getting back on their feet. Our goal is to give back to our community that lacks the resources they need during or after their recovery.
The clothing drive will be held on Saturday, October 2nd, from 10 AM to 3 PM in the parking lot of The Counseling Center at Toms River, located at 1198 Lakewood Rd, Toms River, NJ 08753. Volunteers from The Counseling Center and Journey's Thrift and Pantry will collect and sort donations on-site for both donations to those in need and made available for purchase at The Journey Thrift and Pantry shop located at 313 West Water St, Toms River, NJ 08753. Proceeds will be used to assist those needing treatment services in our community.
All donations are kindly welcomed and will be used to help individuals in need. The most valuable resources are shirts, pants, jackets, sweatshirts, shoes, socks, undergarments, and health and hygiene items such as shampoo, conditioner, etc.
Join us for some coffee, hot cocoa, cookies, and an act of kindness that can benefit someone who needs it.
The Counseling Center at Toms River is an outpatient addiction treatment center for adults and adolescents seeking treatment for addiction, alcoholism, and co-occurring disorders associated with addiction, substance use, and mental health. Each program is designed to enable sober, happy, and productive living.
If you have questions or have a loved one in need, please call us at 855-788-8247.
