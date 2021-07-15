SEATTLE, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloudticity, a next-gen managed services, compliance, and security partner for healthcare organizations, announced support for the AWS for Health initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to address the critical need for better real-time actionable intelligence from protected healthcare data.
AWS for Health is an initiative featuring services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for healthcare, biopharma, and genomics customers. The initiative makes it easier for health customers to select the right tools and partners for their highest-priority workloads across the health community. For customers looking to accelerate deployments with solution-specific support, AWS for Health also identifies dedicated AWS health industry specialists, AWS Professional Services teams, and leading AWS Partners in each solution area.
With the progression of the COVID-19 crisis, many public health organizations needed to access data-based insights on COVID-19 patient data. AWS for Health makes Cloudticity Healthcare DataHub, a next-gen healthcare data solution, easily discoverable by organizations needing to transform disparate healthcare data into actionable insights fast, using AWS-native services.
Cloudticity's platform is purpose-built to allow healthcare leaders to quickly and cost-efficiently ingest, normalize, integrate, analyze, and report on healthcare data using 100% cloud-native services and groundbreaking automation. No physical infrastructure or tedious data transformation required. Cloudticity Healthcare DataHub can help states, counties, municipalities, health information exchanges (HIEs), hospital groups, and other healthcare organizations by:
- Visualizing clinical data in real-time to see emerging trends/changes that can help surface factors influencing healthcare outcomes, such as comorbidities, social determinants, and demographic correlations
- Intelligently managing ventilator inventories, Intensive Care Unit beds, and other critical clinical resources
- Training and leveraging machine learning (ML) models to uncover nuanced interdependencies and deeper insights
"From day one Cloudticity has had one mission: to make every human on earth healthier through the work that we do," said Gerry Miller, Cloudticity founder and Chief Executive Officer. "With Cloudticity Healthcare DataHub available in AWS Marketplace, AWS customers can easily contract for, subscribe to, and provision the solution. Faster access to data-driven insights will allow health organizations to keep pace with rapidly changing industry needs and better inform response strategies."
Cloudticity is offering the solution in AWS Marketplace to make it more easily discoverable by organizations needing to transform disparate healthcare data into actionable insights driving improved policy decisions and better health outcomes. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
About Cloudticity
Founded in 2011, Cloudticity is a digital enablement partner for the healthcare industry. Through groundbreaking automation and deep cloud expertise, Cloudticity solutions empower healthcare organizations to create and scale the next generation of healthcare solutions. Distinguished for having built some of the earliest and largest health systems on the cloud, including the first patient portal, the first health information exchange (HIE), the first FISMA high deployment, and the first Meaningful Use 2 (MU2) compliance attestation for a large hospital system, Cloudticity enables healthcare to thrive in the digital era. Innovate faster, improve care, maintain compliance, and drive long-term growth with Cloudticity managed solutions. For more information, visit http://www.cloudticity.com.
Media Contact:
Sterling Communications
Michelle Denny
+1 (408) 335-7331
Media Contact
Kate Wang, Cloudticity, 8559802144, kate.wang@cloudticity.com
SOURCE Cloudticity