LONGMONT, Colo. , May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clover Basin Animal Hospital is proud to welcome Dr. Amie Gilbert to their team of veterinarians. Dr. Gilbert attended Louisiana State University where she obtained her DVM degree. Dr. Gilbert also holds a BS in Cell and Molecular Biology.
Dr. Gilbert believes that animals can teach us so much about love and trust. It was that strong human-animal bond that drew her to veterinary medicine in the first place. Prior to moving to Colorado, Dr. Gilbert worked as an emergency veterinarian. She missed the connections and relationships built with patients and their families. Dr. Gilbert has devoted her time to providing the best all around care as well as expressing special interest in soft tissue surgery, critical care, and internal medicine.
When Dr. Gilbert is not caring for her patients, she enjoys spending time with her dog Jolie, and her one-eyed cat Mowgli, who is also known as Bubba. Bubba also has a love for helping others, as he was a blood donor at LSU's School of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Gilbert's hobbies include: cooking, painting, reading, hiking, and learning to snowboard. Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Dr. Gilbert made the decision to join Clover Basin Animal Hospital after meeting with the team. She found that Clover Basin Animal Hospital's commitment to providing exceptional medical care and their patient-first mentality aligned with her beliefs as a veterinarian. She is looking forward to continuing to offer that same level of care and helping to build on Clover Basin Animal Hospital's newly established involvement in the community.
About Clover Basin Animal Hospital
Clover Basin Animal Hospital is based in South West Longmont, CO. As a locally owned veterinarian practice with a unique outlook on pet-care, they believe in working collectively with other veterinary professionals in the area to establish the highest quality care for their animal companions. They proudly offer services ranging from: standard preventative care, dermatology, surgery, urgent care, dentistry, and even acupuncture. Clover Basin Animal Hospital offers a Wellness & Preventive Care plan for your furry family members. These plans include annual exams and diagnostics to keep your furry family members in tip top shape and are customizable to you and your pet's specific needs. They offer services bundled into one convenient package, keeping in mind the best quality of life for your pet. Payments for these plans are made on a monthly schedule throughout the year to help keep the cost of care for your pet manageable and affordable. These plans are specific to Clover Basin Animal Hospital and are one of a kind.
Clover Basin Animal Hospital is currently accepting new patients and has appointments available daily. Clover Basin Animal Hospital offers a $25 introductory office visit to all new patients. Appointments can be requested online via their website or made via phone.
Clover Basin Animal Hospital New Extended Hours
With these new extended hours and the addition of an associate veterinarian, Clover Basin Animal Hospital can offer their services to more patients, as well as offering greater appointment availability. The new extended hours began on Monday, February 7 and will be as follows:
Monday 7:30-5:30
Tuesday 7:30-5:30
Wednesday 7:30-5:30
Thursday 7:30-6:30
Friday 7:30-6:30
Saturday 8:00-5:00
Sunday Closed
Request an appointment at CloverBasinVet.com or call 720-600-2450
Clover Basin Animal Hospital is excited to share that they are currently working towards becoming one of only 12%-15% of veterinary practices in the United States and Canada that are "American Animal Hospital Association" accredited.
About the American Animal Hospital Association
The American Animal Hospital Association, AAHA, was founded in 1933. The organization aims to "provide veterinary professionals with resources to effectively manage their businesses and deliver the best in companion-animal care." The AAHA headquarters is located in Lakewood, Colorado and employs over 60 people and produces the publications, Trends Magazine and the Journal of the American Animal Hospital Association.
The American Animal Hospital Association's mission is to:
- "Enhance the abilities of veterinarians to provide quality medical care to companion-animals."
- "Enable veterinarians to successfully conduct their practices and maintain their facilities with high standards of excellence."
- "Meet the public's needs as they relate to the delivery of small-animal veterinary medicine."
The association developed standards for what they describe as "high-quality" animal practices "through accreditation and other initiatives". AAHA offers educational programs as well as the latest and most up to date informational publications to all of their members. To become AAHA accredited, Veterinarian practices are tested and held to certain standards. They are evaluated with regular visits to the hospital by an AAHA representative expert who examines the practice and procedures. The practice is then evaluated on more than 900 standards to determine its accreditation status. The standards range from patient care and pain management, to team training and medical record keeping. Clover Basin Animal Hospital is currently conducting their practice to the AAHA standards and are hoping to officially obtain their AAHA accreditation soon.
