IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As stay-at-home orders continue to lift across the country, Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand, is set to open 21 new locations in the month of June. While some of these new studio openings were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a majority of the new locations were in the studio pipeline with owners eagerly pushing forward to take advantage of the increased interest in boutique fitness to be more health conscious, bolster immune systems and deal with the psychological and emotional aspects of the pandemic.
"As our communities come out of stay-at-home orders, we are seeing an increase in interest in our studios which have always had built-in physical distancing with more than six-feet between each personal workout station for class participants," said Club Pilates President Shaun Grove, "It is due to the passion of our members and the commitment of our franchise owners that we are able to open new locations through the COVID-19 pandemic. These new studios will help us service the demand for Pilates which continues to grow across the country and around the world."
The addition of these 21 studios elevates the brand to 615 studios across the country, along with studios in Canada, Japan and South Korea. The new studios include:
Club Pilates Arvada - 7705 Wadsworth Blvd., Suite 13, Arvada, CO 80003
Club Pilates Boynton Beach - 8855 Boynton Beach Blvd, Suite 320, Boynton Beach, FL 33472
Club Pilates Clermont - 2612 S Hwy 27, Suite 500, Clermont, FL 34711
Club Pilates Cross Roads - 11650 Hwy 380, Ste 150, Cross Roads, TX 76227
Club Pilates Delray Beach - 640 Linton Blvd., Suite 340, Delray Beach, FL 33444
Club Pilates Downtown Sarasota - 1413 - 1st Street, Suite #102A, Sarasota, FL 34236
Club Pilates Estero - 20321 Grande Oaks Shoppes Dr., Estero, FL 33928
Club Pilates Georgetown - 1225 S. IH 35, Georgetown, TX 78626
Club Pilates Hyde Park OH - 2692 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45208
Club Pilates Ironwood - 110 - 11380 Steveston Highway, Richmond, BC V7A 5J5
Club Pilates Knapp's Crossing - 2066 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Club Pilates Lake Highlands - 9850 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 435, Dallas, TX 75238
Club Pilates Lakeland - 4747 S. Florida Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33813
Club Pilates Lake Pleasant - 24775 N Lake Pleasant Parkway, Suite 102, Peoria, AZ 85383
Club Pilates Largo - 10125 Ulmerton Road, Suite 3, Largo, FL 33771
Club Pilates Rogers - 4200 West Green Acres Road, Suite 303, Rogers, AR 72758
Club Pilates South Lafayette - 500 Settlers Trace Boulevard, Building C, Suite 9, Lafayette, LA 70508
Club Pilates Waco - 6500 Woodway Drive, Suite 117, Waco, TX 76712
Club Pilates Waterside Fort Worth - 5924 Convair Drive, Suite 448, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Club Pilates West Delray - 15084 Lyons Road, Suite 700, Delray Beach, FL 33446
Club Pilates Uptown - 6001 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70118
There are five additional locations in New York, New Jersey, Virginia, North Carolina and California that will open as soon as their corresponding counties reopen. Depending on local government mandates, Club Pilates studios, following the mandated shut downs, will re-open with additional safety measures in place, which may include reduced class sizes, increased cleanliness standards and adjusted contactless check-in procedures. To learn about Club Pilates reopening health and safety measures, visit: https://www.clubpilates.com/covid.
To find your neighborhood Club Pilates, visit https://www.clubpilates.com/location-search.
