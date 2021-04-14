BETHESDA, Md., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CME Outfitters (CMEO), a leading accredited provider of continuing medical education and a division of NexPhase Capital-backed KnowFully Learning Group, was presented with the National Association of Medical Education Companies' (NAMEC) 2020 Award for Best Practice in CME Outside of the USA this Spring. The NAMEC Best Practice in CME Awards recognize best practices, ideas or processes that can be implemented by NAMEC members to improve CME.
This award was given in recognition of CMEO's submission entitled, Real-World Evidence: CDK 4/6 Inhibitors in Hormone Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer. This short webcast, part of the "CMEO Snack" series, is supported by an educational grant from Pfizer, Inc. and is hosted by Martine Piccart, MD, PhD, honorary professor of oncology at the Universite Libre de Bruxelles and scientific director of the Jules Bordet Institute in Brussels, Belgium. This cost-free CMEO Snack is available on-demand and offers CME/CE credit for international audiences. To access the activity, click here.
"One of CMEO's goals is to create a meaningful learning experience for clinicians around the world," stated Whitney Faler, MPA, CMEO's director of accreditation and outcomes. "In these short-form online activities, learners are able to gain valuable insights on key topics they can immediately apply to their practice."
"This award is appreciated and demonstrates CMEO's growing compendium of activities in oncology and our focus on growth outside of the United States. We have made a concerted effort to expand our ex-US learners that are hungry for our education and are very pleased with the engagement of international health care professionals in our activities," commented Jan Perez, SVP, CME Outfitters.
"We are honored to be recognized again by NAMEC for the 6th consecutive year, reflecting our dedication to bringing current, innovative education to the global medical community," Faler said.
For more information on CME Outfitters or to view a list of available and upcoming activities, visit http://www.cmeoutfitters.com.
About CME Outfitters
CME Outfitters develops, distributes and certifies continuing education activities that focus on the integration of the interprofessional and interdisciplinary care team to ensure the best care of patients. CME Outfitters' educational interventions include interactive webcasts, live symposia, medical simulations, clinical case series and other innovative formats that leverage the latest in technology to optimize the learning environment and promote clinician and patient behavior changes. CME Outfitters also offers expert accreditation, outcome and logistics services for non-accredited organizations. In July of 2020, CME Outfitters became part of KnowFully Learning Group, a leading provider of continuing professional education and exam preparation courses to the healthcare and financial services sectors. KnowFully is backed by NexPhase Capital, LP, a thematic and operationally-focused private equity firm. For more information, visit http://www.cmeoutfitters.com.
About NAMEC
NAMEC is a professional association dedicated to:
- Representing the interests of medical education companies (MECs), including advocacy for MECs and education of the professionals who work for them.
- Supporting the advancement of certified education as an integral part of the healthcare
- community in improving patient health outcomes.
- Fostering increased collaboration among certified education stakeholders in a manner of mutual
- support, professionalism, and respect.
- Advocating, demonstrating, and supporting the value of certified education.
For more information, visit http://www.namec-assn.org
