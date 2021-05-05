BETHESDA, Md., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CME Outfitters (CMEO), a leading accredited provider of continuing medical education and a division of NexPhase Capital-backed KnowFully Learning Group, is excited to announce CMEO Pharmacist Central – a go-to resource for pharmacists to find evidence- and outcomes-based educational activities in a wide variety of therapeutic areas, all for CPE credit.
View a video overview of CMEO Pharmacist Central here.
Often on the front lines of care, pharmacists dispense more than medication – they are both educators and important partners in patient care; offering expert counseling and recommendations, pharmacists serve as medication experts on care teams. As pharmacy practice scope continues to broaden, so do pharmacists' education needs. CMEO Pharmacist Central is committed to providing these valuable care-team members with the latest data, best practices, and innovations to improve patient outcomes. All activities are free of charge, accredited and offer ACPE credit for qualified pharmacists.
Activities span therapeutic areas that include infectious disease, cardiology, immunology, multiple sclerosis, dermatology, rheumatology, gastroenterology, neurology and pain management.
"We are excited to launch this dedicated space for pharmacists who are looking for education that meets them where they are. From live and on-demand webcasts to podcasts and patient cases, CMEO Pharmacist Central offers certified activities in a variety of lengths and formats, so busy pharmacists can earn credit anytime, from anywhere," said Shari Tordoff, Senior Vice President of CME Outfitters.
Access Pharmacist Central anytime here.
For more information on CME Outfitters or to view a list of available and upcoming activities, visit http://www.cmeoutfitters.com.
About CME Outfitters
CME Outfitters develops, distributes and certifies continuing education activities that focus on the integration of the interprofessional and interdisciplinary care team to ensure the best care of patients. CME Outfitters' educational interventions include interactive webcasts, live symposia, medical simulations, clinical case series and other innovative formats that leverage the latest in technology to optimize the learning environment and promote clinician and patient behavior changes. CME Outfitters also offers expert accreditation, outcome and logistics services for non-accredited organizations. In July of 2020, CME Outfitters became part of KnowFully Learning Group, a leading provider of continuing professional education and exam preparation courses to the healthcare and financial services sectors. KnowFully is backed by NexPhase Capital, LP, a thematic and operationally-focused private equity firm. For more information, visit http://www.cmeoutfitters.com.
About KnowFully
Founded in 1985 as Surgent McCoy CPE, LLC, the KnowFully Learning Group is now a leading provider of end-to-end professional education in the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's brands enable students and professionals to more efficiently prepare for and pass professional licensure exams, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials and leverage the comprehensive, practical, in-depth continuing education they need to remain at the forefront of their industries thereafter. For more information, please visit http://www.knowfully.com
Media Contact
Kirstin Crane, CME Outfitters, 610-994-9600, cranek@knowfully.com
SOURCE CME Outfitters