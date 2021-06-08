MANCHESTER, N.H., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forge Veteran and First Responder (Forge VFR) is excited to announce that Eric Golnick, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Forge VFR, has been selected as one of 51 national scholars to participate in the George W. Bush Institute's 2021 Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program, an initiative for individuals serving veterans who are motivated to broaden their skillsets, knowledge and influence.
Throughout the five-month program, participants will meet with a variety of nationally known and distinguished professionals, educators, and experts in post-9/11 veteran transition and leadership development. They will attend the first two sessions virtually, and then meet in Dallas for their final three sessions. The program will conclude with a final session and capstone event at the Bush Center in October.
Participants were selected after a rigorous application and review process. They join a growing network of 76 scholars from two previous classes who are rising leaders - both veterans and non-veterans - from a wide range of sectors who are working to improve post-9/11 veteran outcomes. They hold a variety of roles including business and community leaders, members of veteran-serving non-profits, as well as leaders in government, academia, and active and reserve military service members.
Prior to founding Forge VFR, and after finishing his service in the Navy, Eric obtained a Master's degree in Public and International Administration at the University of Miami. While obtaining his degree, he served as a Senior Foreign Policy Analyst at the Department of Defense dealing with U.S. military operations in Latin America. In his role as Senior Foreign Policy Analyst, he worked directly with the President's National Security Council, the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the U.S. Congress on many topics regarding U.S. foreign policy.
Forge VFR
Forge VFR has earned a distinct reputation for providing the highest quality behavioral health care to active-duty servicemembers, Veterans, First Responders, and their families. This includes making history with a first-of-its-kind partnership with the VA to enhance access to behavioral healthcare services to reduce suicide. Through this partnership, Forge VFR works with the VA to provide behavior health services and ensures Veterans and their families get the highest-quality care.
George W. Bush Institute
Housed within the George W. Bush Presidential Center, the George W. Bush Institute is an action-oriented, nonpartisan, policy organization with the mission of developing leaders, advancing policy, and taking action to solve today's most pressing challenges. Through three Impact Centers — Domestic Excellence, Global Leadership, and an Engagement Agenda — the Bush Institute delivers measurable results that save and improve lives.
